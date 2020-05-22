New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutraceuticals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436885/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$196.4 Billion by the year 2025, Functional Food & Beverages will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Functional Food & Beverages will reach a market size of US$9.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





NUTRACEUTICALS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Nutraceuticals: Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements for Today’s Active, A, Aging, and Connected Consumers Recent Market Activity Global Nutraceuticals Market: Fast Facts Global Trends across the Nutraceuticals Ecosystem Personalization and Fragmentation Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness Rising Interest in Fermented Foods Sports Nutrition Goes Mainstream Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand Plant-Based Protein Products Gain Momentum Vegetables Offered in a Convenient Format Foster Interest in Plant-Based Products Naturally Functional Products Enjoy Rising Popularity Elderly and Infants: The Most Coveted Consumer Group Demand for Clean Labels Innovative Delivery Methods Influence of Health Technology Cross-Market Appeal Meat Substitutes: A Dicey Proposition Other Notable Food and Nutrition Trends Global Market Outlook Developed Countries Dominate Market Demand Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth China: A Leading Producer and Consumer of Nutraceuticals Worldwide Global Competitor Market Shares Nutraceuticals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Nutrition (USA) Amway Corporation (USA) Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc. (Canada) Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA) ARKOPHARMA Laboratories, Company Limited (France) Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. (USA) BASF SE (Germany) Bayer Healthcare AG (Germany) Ceapro, Inc. (Canada) Celsius Holdings, Inc. (USA) CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. (Hong Kong) CytoSport, Inc. (USA) Daflorn Ltd. (Bulgaria) Danone SA (France) DMV International BV (Netherlands) Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (USA) Dymatize Enterprises, LLC (USA) E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited Parry Nutraceuticals Limited (India) U.S. Nutraceuticals, LLC (USA) Garden of Life LLC (USA) Glanbia Plc (Ireland) Glanbia Nutritionals Limited (UK) GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK) MaxiNutrition (UK) GNC Holdings, Inc. (USA) Herbalife International, Inc. (USA) Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. (China) Kirkman Group, Inc. (USA) Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands) Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan) Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (USA) Natrol, LLC (USA) Natural Products, Inc. (USA) Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) Nestlé Nutrition (Switzerland) Nutraceutical International Corporation (USA) Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Pharmavite® LLC (USA) PepsiCo Inc. (USA) Perrigo Company plc (Ireland) Perrigo Company (USA) Renew Life Formulas, Inc. (USA) Rockstar Inc. (USA) Seven Seas Ltd. (UK) Shenzhen Eastroc Beverage Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan) TC Pharmaceutical Industries Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Red Bull GmbH (Austria) TIENS Biotech Group (USA), Inc. (China) The Coca-Cola Co. (USA) Monster Beverage Corporation (USA) The Nature's Bounty Co. (USA) Solgar Inc. (USA) Rexall Sundown, Inc. (USA) Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company (China) Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Millennials Focus on Health, Fitness, Nutrition, and Convenience Drive Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals Millennials: The Generation with the Highest Health Consciousness Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators Growing Efficacy of Functional Foods and their Active Ingredients in Enabling Life without Drugs Drive Market Growth Major Health Benefits of Functional Foods The 'Natural' Quotient in Functional Foods Drive their Popularity over Dietary Supplements Increasing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Drive Dominance of Sports and Energy Drinks in Functional Foods and Beverages Increasing Interest of Old and Young Population in Combating Various Diet-Related Health Issues Drive Demand for Dietary Supplements Demand Drivers Summarized Sports Nutrition Supplements Gain Immense Popularity Social Media: Motivating Younger Demography to Stay Fit and Healthy through Supplementation Unabated Consumer Interest in Supplementing Vitamins and Minerals Deficiencies Growing Realization of Benefits Offered by Supplements in Enhancing Health and Well-being Personalization and E-Commerce Trend Gain Prominence in the VDS Market Emergence of Nutritional Psychiatry Signal Opportunities for Mineral Supplements Ineffectiveness of Antibiotics Shifts Consumer Attention to Dietary Supplements Rising Uptake of Amino Acid Based Dietary Supplements Demand for Rapid Response Dietary Supplements Grows Other Noteworthy Trends in Dietary Supplements Nutraceutical Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth Hyper-Functional Beverages Evidence-based Nutraceuticals Instavit Supplements in Spray Format Personalization and Semi-Personalization of Nutrition and Supplements: The Next Big Thing in Nutraceuticals Rising Cognitive Function, Mobility, and Cardiovascular or Gastrointestinal Health Needs of the Expanding Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering Huge Market Potential Probiotics: A Step in the Right Direction towards Better Nutraceuticals Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal Complaints Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional Supplements Category Digital Eyestrain and Other Vision Related Concerns Underline Significance of Eye Health Nutraceuticals Focus of Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Nutraceuticals, and Wearable Technology Growing Acceptance of Nutraceuticals Among Women Women: Major Consumer Group for Dietary Supplements Widespread Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boost Demand for Nutraceuticals Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Diabetes Prevalence Increasing Cancer Incidence Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Lends Traction to Market Growth Evolution of Omega-3 and Other Marine Bioactive Molecules Drive Demand for Marine Nutraceuticals Major Marine Bioactive Molecules: Brief Details of Sources, Applications and Health Benefits Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: One of the Most Effective Functional Food for Heart Health Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements in Weight Management Augurs Well for the Market Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management Medicinal Mushrooms Gain Foothold in Nutraceutical Applications Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability of Nutraceuticals New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages Nutraceuticals to 'Spice it Up' Nutraceuticals Make Inroads into the Beauty Products Market Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities Ballooning Global Population Exponential Increase in Urban Population Rising Disposable Incomes Shift Towards Less Invasive Treatments Growing Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 282

