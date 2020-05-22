The members of The Icelandic Airline Pilots Association (FIA) have approved the new collective bargaining agreement with Icelandair Group. The agreement has therefore become effective and is valid until 31 September 2025.
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
Icelandair Group hf.
Reykjavík, ICELAND
