Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSTEVEN MC TIERNAN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

 
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument, type  of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

 
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
STG£2.1511,627 SHARES
STG£2.1511,627 SHARES
STG£2.1411,627 SHARES
STG£2.1411,627 SHARES
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		23,254 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £2.15 EACH (20/5/2020)
23,254 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED AT £2.14 EACH (21/5/2020)

 
e)Date of the transaction2020-05-20 -11,627 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED
2020-05-20 -11,627 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED
2020-05-21 -11,627 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED
2020-05-21 -11,627 ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED

 
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
g)Additional Information 