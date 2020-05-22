New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Nutrition Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443608/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$35 Billion by the year 2025, Infant Nutrition will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$712.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$605.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Infant Nutrition will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Clinical Nutrition Products: Essential for Addressing Disease- Related Malnutrition Recent Market Activity Clinical Nutrition Market Poised for Healthy Growth Segment Analysis Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Command Higher Market Share Infant Nutrition Market: The Leading Segment with High Growth Potential Need for Nutritional Support - Essential for Preterm Infants Inadequate Physiological Development Raises Need for Tube Feeding in Infants Nutritional Needs of Premature Infants: Mix of PN & EN Nutrition Emerges as Common Practice Developing Economies Promise New Opportunities for Infant Nutrition Parenteral Nutrition: Providing Essential Nutrition through Intravenous Feeding Parenteral Nutrition Market to Maintain Upward Trajectory US Rules the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Key Issues Governing the Parenteral Nutrition Market Enteral Nutrition Market to Remain Buoyant and Strong Standard Enteral Nutrition Formulations Lead EN Products Market Oncology Applications Leads EN Market Hospitals & Long-term Care Facilities: The Major Users of EN Products New Launches Bolster Market Growth Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Opportunity Indicator for Enteral Nutrition Launch of Enhanced Formulas Enables to Tap the Unmet Need The US Dominates Enteral Nutrition Market Market Restrains Global Competitor Market Shares Clinical Nutrition Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Abbott Nutrition (USA) Baxter International, Inc. (USA) B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany) Groupe Danone (France) Nutricia North America (USA) ICU Medical, Inc. (USA) Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (USA) Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan) Nestlé Health Science S.A (Switzerland) Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (Japan) Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Research Efforts and Advanced Formulations to Fuel Clinical Nutrition Market Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Clinical Nutrition Market Aging Population Worldwide: Rising Need for Added Nutritional Support to Propel Market Growth Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Kindle Market Growth Cancer - The Major Chronic Illness Requiring Clinical Nutrition Support Critical Nutrition Products Vital for Preventing Malnutrition in Diabetics Persistent Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Medical Nutrition Market Clinical Nutrition in Treatment of Malnutrition: Significant Growth Opportunities Non-volitional Nutritional Support Therapy: Vital for Combating Malnutrition during Hospitalization Shift towards Home Care Boosts Demand for Clinical Nutrition Products Changing Health and Social Care Factors Favor Home Enteral Feeding Rising Number of Premature Births Drives Infant Clinical Nutrition Products Market Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO Demand for Personalized Medicine to Bode Well for Clinical Nutrition Products Market Product Innovations Blur the Lines between Medicine and Foods Surging Demand for Omega-3 Fatty Acids-Fortified Clinical Nutrition Products Advances in Enteral Feeding Devices: Positive Outlook for Enteral Nutrition Market Rising Incidence of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Fuels Enteral Nutrition Market Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity Pre-mixed IV Solutions: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices Growing Demand for Low-Cost Parenteral Nutrition Solutions Rising Preference for Multi-Chamber Bags to Lower Cost of Parenteral Nutrition Therapy Increasing Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer Treatment Infection Control: A Prime Concern in Parenteral Nutrition Complacency of Hospitals & Worker/Patient Safety: A Key Issue Favorable Clinical Findings Strengthens Prospects for Enteral Nutrition Rising Preference for Enteral Nutrition - A Threat to Parenteral Nutrition Market Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition Major Challenges Confronting Medical Nutrition Products’ Marketers Barriers to Widespread Adoption of Clinical Nutrition Products Reasons for Not Prescribing Clinical Nutrition Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Clinical Nutrition Products Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Clinical Nutrition Products Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Infant Nutrition (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Infant Nutrition (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Infant Nutrition (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Enteral Nutrition (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Enteral Nutrition (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Enteral Nutrition (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Parenteral Nutrition (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Parenteral Nutrition (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Parenteral Nutrition (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 18: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Clinical Nutrition Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Clinical Nutrition Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Clinical Nutrition Products Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Clinical Nutrition Products Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Clinical Nutrition Products Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 29: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Clinical Nutrition Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Clinical Nutrition Products Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Clinical Nutrition Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 45: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 50: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 63: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Clinical Nutrition Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Clinical Nutrition Products Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 71: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Clinical Nutrition Products Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Clinical Nutrition Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Clinical Nutrition Products Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 77: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Clinical Nutrition Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 98: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Clinical Nutrition Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Clinical Nutrition Products Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 105: Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Clinical Nutrition Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Clinical Nutrition Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Clinical Nutrition Products Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Clinical Nutrition Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

