New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Operating Tables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379602/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$842.4 Million by the year 2025, General will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, General will reach a market size of US$49.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$77.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379602/?utm_source=GNW



OPERATING TABLES MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Operating Tables - A Preview Recent Market Activity Market Outlook Developing Markets Bode Brighter Prospects A Peek into the Competitive Landscape Competition in Mobile Operating Tables Market Global Competitor Market Shares Operating Tables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH (Germany) ALVO Medical sp. z o.o. (Poland) Denyers International Pty. Ltd. (Australia) Eschmann Equipment (UK) Getinge Group (Sweden) medifa GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Merivaara Oy (Finland) Mizuho Corporation (Japan) Schaerer Medical AG (Switzerland) Skytron, LLC (USA) Steris Corp. (USA) Stille AB (Sweden) Stryker Corporation (USA) TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Operating Tables Drive Transformation in Surgical Sector Complex Surgical Procedures Demand Specialized and Efficient Tables Focus on High-Tech Operating Rooms Growing Demand for Surgical Robots to Transform the Market Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand Minimally Invasive Procedures Spur Growth Multifunctional and Modular Configurations Grow in Demand Shift towards Ambulatory Care Extends Opportunities Increase in Number of Private Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Demand Expanding Population Fuels Demand Geriatric Population Propels Growth Growing Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Operating Tables

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Operating Tables Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Operating Tables Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Operating Tables Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: General (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: General (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: General (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Specialty (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Specialty (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Specialty (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Hospitals (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Hospitals (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Hospitals (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market AnalyticsUS Operating Tables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Table 16: United States Operating Tables Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Operating Tables Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: United States Operating Tables Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 21: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Operating Tables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Canadian Operating Tables Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 24: Operating Tables Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 25: Canadian Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Operating Tables Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 27: Canadian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Market for Operating Tables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: Operating Tables Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: Japanese Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Japanese Operating Tables Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 33: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 34: Chinese Operating Tables Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: Chinese Operating Tables Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 37: Chinese Demand for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Operating Tables Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market AnalyticsEuropean Operating Tables Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2

& 2025 Table 40: European Operating Tables Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Operating Tables Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: European Operating Tables Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: European Operating Tables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 44: Operating Tables Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: European Operating Tables Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 47: Operating Tables Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 49: Operating Tables Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: French Operating Tables Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 51: French Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 53: French Operating Tables Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 54: French Operating Tables Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 55: Operating Tables Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: German Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: German Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Operating Tables Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: German Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 61: Italian Operating Tables Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Italian Operating Tables Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 64: Italian Demand for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Operating Tables Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: Italian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Operating Tables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Operating Tables Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: United Kingdom Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: United Kingdom Operating Tables Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 73: Spanish Operating Tables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Spanish Operating Tables Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 75: Operating Tables Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Spanish Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Operating Tables Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 78: Spanish Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 79: Russian Operating Tables Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Operating Tables Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 81: Russian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: Russian Operating Tables Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 84: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 85: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 86: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 89: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 91: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Operating Tables Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Operating Tables Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 96: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 100: Operating Tables Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Australian Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 102: Australian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Operating Tables Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Australian Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 106: Indian Operating Tables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: Indian Operating Tables Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 108: Operating Tables Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Indian Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Operating Tables Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 111: Indian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 112: Operating Tables Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: South Korean Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Operating Tables Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: South Korean Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Operating Tables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 123: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 124: Latin American Operating Tables Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 125: Operating Tables Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: Latin American Operating Tables Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Latin American Operating Tables Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 129: Latin American Operating Tables Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 130: Latin American Demand for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Operating Tables Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 132: Latin American Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 133: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 134: Operating Tables Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 135: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Argentinean Operating Tables Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 137: Operating Tables Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 139: Operating Tables Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 140: Brazilian Operating Tables Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 141: Brazilian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 143: Brazilian Operating Tables Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 144: Brazilian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 145: Operating Tables Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 146: Mexican Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 147: Mexican Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Operating Tables Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Mexican Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 150: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 151: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 152: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 153: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 155: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 156: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 157: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 158: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 159: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 160: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 161: The Middle East Operating Tables Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 162: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 163: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 165: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 166: Iranian Market for Operating Tables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Operating Tables Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 168: Iranian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Iranian Operating Tables Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 171: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 172: Israeli Operating Tables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 173: Operating Tables Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 174: Israeli Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Israeli Operating Tables Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 176: Operating Tables Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Israeli Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 178: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 180: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Operating Tables Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 183: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 184: Operating Tables Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: United Arab Emirates Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 186: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Operating Tables Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: United Arab Emirates Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 189: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 190: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 192: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 195: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 196: African Operating Tables Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 197: Operating Tables Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 198: African Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: African Operating Tables Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 201: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 53

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379602/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001