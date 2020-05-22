Legend: In red, the Au contour is greater than or equal to 0.30 g/t. In yellow, the drilled holes are pending results.

Legend: In red, the Au contour is greater than or equal to 0.30 g/t. In yellow, the drilled holes are pending results.

QUEBEC CITY, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RBX/FWB: RB4) is pleased to report initial encouraging results from the 2020 exploration program.



The 2020 exploration programme began with areas around the main Nampala pit. The exploration system was set up on February 5 in the E2 zone with a first drill, followed by the addition of a second drill on February 14 and a third drill on March 20.

Management’s decision to completely confine the Nampala site given the COVID situation has slowed down this pace, which has implied temporarily keeping only one drill operational; this was done to limit the number of people on site.

Given that this situation is exceptional and temporary, we plan to make up for the delay by commissioning not 3, but 4 drills as soon as confinement is shortly lifted.

This being said, the first interim results of the new 2020 exploration program in Nampala (Mali) provide promising information.

Two areas are currently being operated:

1) Zone ZE1: This definition campaign was started from the north, where the expected mineralization was well intercepted and will permit us to link the north-south zones and plan the opening of a new pit. The drilling density carried out is sufficient to eventually confirm additional resources.

2) Zone ZE2: This zone was drilled to confirm the absence of mineralization (condemnation) and thus permitting this surface to be used to store tailings and considerably reducing the distance covered by the trucks used for mining the extension to the south of the main Nampala pit and mining this new pit.

The other 6 zones are also part of the 2020 prospecting plan.

Based on the laboratory analyses received, significant intersections have already been found in RC drilling:

2.34 g/t Au over 10 m

2.25 g/t Au over 7 m

2.16 g/t Au over 7 m

2.10 g/t Au over 7 m

2.17 g/t Au over 3 m

Figure 1 Map of the different zones around the main Nampala pit: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/762b3c72-06c6-4b6b-8c2f-5cbab927ed49

The following two illustrations highlight the work done to define Zone ZE1, comparing the zone as known before and after these initial results.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b1e1a10-9cb4-4f90-8784-631fcb9eace8

Interval table

Intervals of Au >= 0.30 g/t with a true thickness >= 2 metres, which may include 3 metres of waste rock averaging 85% of the length of the intervals.

The quality control program (QA/QC) is rigorously monitored and verified after the receipt of each result with a minimum of 10% Whites, Standards and Duplicates.

RC hole type signifies Reverse Circulation.

Name of Hole From To Grade

(g/t Au) Length

(in m) True Width

(in m) Type Zone Date Drilled meters Az Dip NAM2020RC-317 17 47 1.65 30 26.0 RC E1 20200308 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-304 1 24 1.69 23 19.9 RC E1 20200217 84 110 -50 NAM2020AC-353 15 36 1.42 21 17.9 RC E1 20200326 97 110 -50 NAM2020AC-372 24 48 1.09 24 20.7 RC E1 20200409 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-356 0 23 1.04 23 19.9 RC E1 20200328 85 110 -50 NAM2020AC-380 49 62 1.75 13 11.3 RC E1 20200415 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-324 74 84 2.34 10 8.2 RC E1 20200316 108 110 -50 NAM2020RC-315 47 67 0.92 20 17.0 RC E1 20200305 84 110 -50 NAM2020AC-1247 3 14 1.52 11 9.5 RC E1 20200324 95 110 -50 NAM2020AC-352 26 33 2.31 7 6.1 RC E1 20200326 101 110 -50 NAM2020RC-305 2 9 2.25 7 6.1 RC E1 20200218 108 110 -50 NAM2020RC-316 54 76 0.69 22 19.0 RC E1 20200308 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-1246 6 13 2.16 7 6.0 RC E1 20200324 107 110 -50 NAM2020AC-356 33 40 2.10 7 6.0 RC E1 20200328 85 110 -50 NAM2020AC-372 58 72 0.99 14 12.1 RC E1 20200409 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-341 50 58 1.70 8 6.8 RC E1 20200328 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-322 46 56 1.31 10 8.4 RC E1 20200314 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-375 40 53 0.98 13 11.1 RC E1 20200413 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-318 28 35 1.64 7 6.0 RC E1 20200309 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-311 50 62 0.87 12 10.2 RC E1 20200229 69 110 -50 NAM2020AC-357 62 68 1.69 6 5.2 RC E1 20200328 76 110 -50 NAM2020RC-306 12 23 0.92 11 9.5 RC E1 20200219 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-382 41 54 0.78 13 11.0 RC E1 20200416 69 110 -50 NAM2020RC-319 44 51 1.43 7 6.0 RC E1 20200311 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-394 66 77 0.94 11 9.1 RC E1 20200424 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-340 75 84 1.02 9 7.7 RC E1 20200327 84 110 -50 NAM2020AC-1250 1 13 0.70 12 10.4 RC E1 20200325 107 110 -50 NAM2020AC-388 52 60 1.04 8 6.8 RC E1 20200421 71 110 -50 NAM2020RC-301 15 24 0.92 9 7.6 RC E1 20200214 80 110 -50 NAM2020RC-312 29 34 1.66 5 4.2 RC E1 20200302 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-351 25 30 1.63 5 4.2 RC E1 20200323 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-392 50 59 0.89 9 7.6 RC E1 20200422 84 110 -50 NAM2020AC-372 82 90 0.95 8 7.0 RC E1 20200409 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-348 24 30 1.27 6 5.2 RC E1 20200401 77 110 -50 NAM2020RC-306 33 41 0.95 8 6.9 RC E1 20200219 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-360 52 60 0.96 8 6.8 RC E1 20200403 77 110 -50 NAM2020AC-391 57 61 1.87 4 3.4 RC E1 20200422 81 110 -50 NAM2020AC-380 25 32 1.05 7 6.1 RC E1 20200415 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-358 41 48 1.06 7 6.0 RC E1 20200402 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-303 53 61 0.93 8 6.8 RC E1 20200217 78 110 -50 NAM2020AC-367 29 35 1.23 6 5.1 RC E1 20200407 78 110 -50 NAM2020RC-319 72 80 0.90 8 6.8 RC E1 20200311 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-347 51 59 0.87 8 6.9 RC E1 20200401 79 110 -50 NAM2020RC-308 35 39 1.72 4 3.4 RC E1 20200225 78 110 -50 NAM2020RC-341 61 68 0.99 7 5.9 RC E1 20200328 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-395 74 83 0.78 9 7.4 RC E1 20200425 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-385 26 33 0.95 7 6.0 RC E1 20200418 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-301 50 56 1.14 6 5.0 RC E1 20200214 80 110 -50 NAM2020AC-354 3 6 2.17 3 2.6 RC E1 20200327 89 110 -50 NAM2020AC-1247 28 33 1.30 5 4.3 RC E1 20200324 95 110 -50 NAM2020RC-338 64 72 0.81 8 6.9 RC E1 20200325 118 110 -50 NAM2020RC-316 45 52 0.88 7 6.0 RC E1 20200308 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-388 39 44 1.22 5 4.3 RC E1 20200421 71 110 -50 NAM2020RC-336 67 74 0.88 7 5.9 RC E1 20200324 108 110 -50 NAM2020AC-355 35 39 1.42 4 3.5 RC E1 20200327 86 110 -50 NAM2020RC-342 42 47 1.16 5 4.2 RC E1 20200328 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-341 42 47 1.12 5 4.3 RC E1 20200328 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-371 51 60 0.61 9 7.6 RC E1 20200409 76 110 -50 NAM2020AC-358 1 9 0.67 8 6.9 RC E1 20200402 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-342 77 85 0.68 8 6.7 RC E1 20200328 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-331 90 96 0.86 6 5.2 RC E1 20200321 96 110 -50 NAM2020RC-303 34 42 0.65 8 6.8 RC E1 20200217 78 110 -50 NAM2020AC-389 21 27 0.85 6 5.2 RC E1 20200421 80 110 -50 NAM2020RC-318 19 26 0.71 7 6.1 RC E1 20200309 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-319 84 90 0.84 6 5.1 RC E1 20200311 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-1249 65 74 0.53 9 7.8 RC E1 20200325 89 110 -50 NAM2020AC-374 57 60 1.60 3 2.6 RC E1 20200411 79 110 -50 NAM2020RC-335 85 90 0.97 5 4.2 RC E1 20200324 102 110 -50 NAM2020RC-301 31 41 0.48 10 8.4 RC E1 20200214 80 110 -50 NAM2020AC-365 27 36 0.51 9 7.8 RC E1 20200407 81 110 -50 NAM2020RC-331 82 89 0.64 7 6.1 RC E1 20200321 96 110 -50 NAM2020AC-356 43 49 0.74 6 5.2 RC E1 20200328 85 110 -50 NAM2020RC-350 42 52 0.46 10 8.2 RC E1 20200402 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-346 24 34 0.43 10 8.7 RC E1 20200331 69 110 -50 NAM2020RC-336 76 84 0.54 8 6.7 RC E1 20200324 108 110 -50 NAM2020AC-349 36 40 1.06 4 3.5 RC E1 20200401 68 110 -50 NAM2020RC-311 19 22 1.35 3 2.6 RC E1 20200229 69 110 -50 NAM2020AC-349 49 58 0.44 9 7.8 RC E1 20200401 68 110 -50 NAM2020RC-315 70 75 0.79 5 4.3 RC E1 20200305 84 110 -50 NAM2020RC-303 63 68 0.78 5 4.2 RC E1 20200217 78 110 -50 NAM2020AC-371 72 76 0.97 4 3.4 RC E1 20200409 76 110 -50 NAM2020RC-339 99 106 0.57 7 5.7 RC E1 20200326 120 110 -50 NAM2020RC-317 85 90 0.74 5 4.4 RC E1 20200308 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-377 26 32 0.61 6 5.2 RC E1 20200414 71 110 -50 NAM2020RC-320 53 56 1.22 3 2.6 RC E1 20200313 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-359 37 40 1.25 3 2.5 RC E1 20200403 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-369 36 44 0.45 8 6.9 RC E1 20200408 72 110 -50 NAM2020RC-305 28 34 0.60 6 5.2 RC E1 20200218 108 110 -50 NAM2020AC-382 33 38 0.72 5 4.3 RC E1 20200416 69 110 -50 NAM2020RC-322 77 82 0.72 5 4.1 RC E1 20200314 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-372 75 79 0.84 4 3.5 RC E1 20200409 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-333 67 71 0.88 4 3.3 RC E1 20200322 108 110 -50 NAM2020AC-352 17 23 0.53 6 5.2 RC E1 20200326 101 110 -50 NAM2020RC-315 30 34 0.77 4 3.4 RC E1 20200305 84 110 -50 NAM2020AC-365 12 18 0.50 6 5.2 RC E1 20200407 81 110 -50 NAM2020AC-345 63 70 0.42 7 6.0 RC E1 20200331 72 110 -50 NAM2020AC-366 59 63 0.72 4 3.5 RC E1 20200407 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-381 33 37 0.72 4 3.4 RC E1 20200416 77 110 -50 NAM2020AC-369 63 66 0.96 3 2.6 RC E1 20200408 72 110 -50 NAM2020RC-341 29 34 0.57 5 4.3 RC E1 20200328 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-317 73 78 0.56 5 4.3 RC E1 20200308 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-359 70 74 0.73 4 3.3 RC E1 20200403 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-358 32 39 0.40 7 6.0 RC E1 20200402 90 110 -50 NAM2020RC-304 51 56 0.55 5 4.2 RC E1 20200217 84 110 -50 NAM2020RC-304 35 42 0.39 7 6.0 RC E1 20200217 84 110 -50 NAM2020AC-347 60 63 0.89 3 2.6 RC E1 20200401 79 110 -50 NAM2020AC-389 50 54 0.68 4 3.4 RC E1 20200421 80 110 -50 NAM2020AC-392 75 82 0.38 7 5.9 RC E1 20200422 84 110 -50 NAM2020RC-340 8 12 0.64 4 3.5 RC E1 20200327 84 110 -50 NAM2020AC-382 56 60 0.64 4 3.4 RC E1 20200416 69 110 -50 NAM2020AC-376 61 64 0.84 3 2.5 RC E1 20200413 69 110 -50 NAM2020RC-301 59 64 0.50 5 4.1 RC E1 20200214 80 110 -50 NAM2020RC-339 8 13 0.46 5 4.3 RC E1 20200326 120 110 -50 NAM2020AC-349 27 32 0.46 5 4.3 RC E1 20200401 68 110 -50 NAM2020AC-388 25 28 0.75 3 2.6 RC E1 20200421 71 110 -50 NAM2020RC-301 73 78 0.45 5 4.1 RC E1 20200214 80 110 -50 NAM2020RC-339 34 38 0.54 4 3.4 RC E1 20200326 120 110 -50 NAM2020AC-371 45 50 0.43 5 4.3 RC E1 20200409 76 110 -50 NAM2020AC-385 54 59 0.42 5 4.2 RC E1 20200418 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-1250 62 66 0.47 4 3.5 RC E1 20200325 107 110 -50 NAM2020RC-314 74 78 0.50 4 3.3 RC E1 20200304 78 110 -50 NAM2020RC-313 81 84 0.59 3 2.5 RC E1 20200303 90 110 -50 NAM2020AC-347 0 4 0.40 4 3.5 RC E1 20200401 79 110 -50 NAM2020AC-346 9 12 0.53 3 2.6 RC E1 20200331 69 110 -50 NAM2020AC-368 18 21 0.52 3 2.6 RC E1 20200408 76 110 -50 NAM2020AC-369 56 59 0.51 3 2.6 RC E1 20200408 72 110 -50 NAM2020RC-311 63 66 0.44 3 2.5 RC E1 20200229 69 110 -50

Denis Boivin, on-site consulting geologist, Senior Geologist for MRP801 is a qualified and independent person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the geological information contained in this press release.

A word from the President, Mr. Georges Cohen:

What is interesting is that the investigations have confirmed a north-south continuity without a waste rock interval, which supports the notion of opening a new pit parallel to the current pit. This first conclusion having been reached, everything remains open and justifies the continuation of the important prospecting work, which we will accelerate as soon as possible. We will keep you informed on an ongoing basis as we receive and interpret the obtained results. These initial results are encouraging and lead us to believe that we should discover additional reserves.

For information:

Robex Resources Inc.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO

Augustin Rousselet, CFO/COO

Head office: (581) 741-7421

info@robexgold.com

This news release contains statements that may be considered “forecast information” or “forecast statements” in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (hardening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange or the Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the authenticity or accuracy of this news release.