New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Denim Jeans Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606/?utm_source=GNW

In what was seen hitherto as looming recession is now imminent with the world already showing signs of being in a worst of its kind recession. Global GDP is expected to dip into the red at -3% with the US economy shrinking by a shocking -5. 9%. Unemployment rates have hit never-before highs with the US topping the charts with 12. 5% unemployed as a % of total labor force. Social outlook against this background remains grim with households expected witness erosion in wealth. Personal financial outlook, community, economy, job security confidence, purchasing & investment confidence are all tumbling as the human & economic cost of the global pandemic rises. For the fashion industry this brings grim news of falling sales and revenues as consumers hold back on discretionary spending. In an unprecedented turn of events, the world has been cornered with limited available options. Governments worldwide have been forced to choke off the economy via harsh social distancing measures. Players in the apparel industry will need to brace for impact as a dark and stormy economic climate creeps over the world. Per capita consumption of jeans which remains as high as 8 to 10 pairs in countries like the United States, is expected stagnate and even decline during this crisis. Denim jeans is mostly a discretionary spend which will soften as the world readies for a ride downhill.



- From the humble workpants of cowboys and miners in the old Wild West, denim over the last century has emerged into a global fashion and the world’s best loved clothing. Jeans are one of the most ubiquitous pieces of clothing on this planet with millions of pairs being sold worldwide. Few of the reasons why denim is popular all over the world transcending cultural boundaries is the legendary longevity of denim as a fabric. Developed as a rough clothing to be worn by working men during the early 1600s, denim is today an on-the-go fashion popularized by Levi Strauss & Co in the 18th century. Jeans has a unique style and appearance unparalleled and unmatched by any other type of apparel. Affordable prices, comfort, fabric that becomes softer as it ages; robust stich patterns and use of rivets on rear pockets and near the zipper for greater garment durability, are all factors which have popularized denim jeans.



- In the post COVID-19 period, the market’s key fundamental growth drivers will re-emerge such as expanding urban population; changing perceptions about “executive wear”, convergence of business and leisure (Bleisure), flexible tastes of new-age entrepreneurs and the resulting acceptance of jeans as business casual attire for men even in boardrooms; rise of power jeans in high ranking business and political circles; robust outlook for luxury denim business; growing base of women in the workforce; rising environmental stewardship among consumers and the ensuing demand for natural and organic denims. The market will benefit from innovations ranging from distressed, acid washed, stone washed, embroidered, metal studded, high-rise, low-rise, mid-rise, skinny and bell bottomed jeans coupled with developments in material design and style such as digitally printed jeans, vegan fabrics, sophisticated weaves, superior stretch performance and novel fiber blends. Ripped jeans that stormed into the spotlight in the 1980s during the hard rock/heavy metal era in the 1990s and 2000s continues to remain widely popular even today. Westernization of dress and clothing and rising visibility of fast-fashion brands like Zara and H&M will open up markets which traditionally resisted the jeans culture and will bring in new opportunities for growth. Asia-Pacific isa major market led by China which ranks as the world’s largest cotton grower and a leading denim weaver. Other factors which were responsible for the region’s growth included rising standards of living, increasing disposable incomes, preference for high-end and premium designer labels among the expanding base of affluent middle class population, globalization of fashion trends, changing cultural norms and breakdown of cultural imperialism all which lay the foundation for the acceptance of jeans.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606/?utm_source=GNW



DENIM JEANS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession COVID-19 Industry Impact Trends Levi’s Closes 50% of these Stores in China Rollout of Kontoor Brands’ Wrangler Jeans in China hit by the Pandemic Sustainability Initiatives of the Global Textile Industry are Likely to be put on Hold New Business Models Likely to Emerge from the Pandemic Situation Response of the Denim Industry to the Pandemic Denim Fabrics: A Primer Denim Jeans: Current Market Scenario and Outlook Recent Market Activity While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape China: Leading Denim Weaver India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production Competitive Landscape World Denim Jeans Market Ranked by Most Popular Jeans Available Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide A Note on Major Retailers of Denim Jeans

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Denim Jeans Market Expanding Global Population World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050 Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050 Urban Sprawl World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050 Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050 Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030 Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 Large Base of Millennials Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %):2018 Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018 Rising Living Standards Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion in Denim Jeans Market Global Apparel Sale (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Men’s and Women’s Wear Global Apparel Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Geographic Region Global Textile and Apparel Industry and the Impact of COVID-19 Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim, Accelerates Market Growth Consumption to Remain Stable Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal Style Maintains Growth Momentum World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by Consumer World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim JeansOwned by Consumer Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %) Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear Functional Denim: The Next Big Thing Distressed Jeans and Jeggings now in Vogue Skinny vs Boyfriend - The Bestselling Styles Short-Term Forecasts for High-end Premium Denim Jeans Remain Sluggish Competition in High-End Denim Jeans Market Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity Hunt for the Right Fit Continues Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and Sustainable Denims Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability Acknowledging the ‘Green’ & ‘Sustainability’ Trends, Denim Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production Spike in Online Apparel Sales Revs Up Market Revenues Growing E-commerce Prospects Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators Specialty Stores Continue to Dominate Women’s Jeans Sales Innovations Drive Market Dynamism A Review of Select Denim Innovations Key Innovations in the Global Denim Sector New Designs and Innovations in Preparation of Denim Fabric Emerging Innovations in Denim and Jeans Market Innovative Trends Key to Market Performance in Premium Segment Issues & Challenges Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Denim Jeans Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Denim Jeans Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Denim Jeans Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Offline (Sales Channel) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Offline (Sales Channel) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Offline (Sales Channel) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Online (Sales Channel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Online (Sales Channel) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Online (Sales Channel) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Men (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Men (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Men (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Women (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Women (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Women (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Children (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Children (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Children (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Overview US Denim Apparel Market: Average Number of Denim Apparels Owned by a Person by Apparel Type - Jeans, Shorts, Shirts, Skirts, and Jackets Brief Review of US Jeans Market Major Factors Driving Purchases of New Denim Jeans among Americans The US Apparel Market: A Macro Perspective Key Apparel Types in the US (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in American Wardrobes Select Market Trends and Drivers Denim Jeans: Wardrobe Staple Brand Craze Declines US Denim Jeans Market Analyzed by Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Price Range: 2020E American Consumers Extremely Quality Conscious Retailers Grow Weary of New Brands Shift to Skinny Jeans and Jeggings to Add to Price Pressure Women’s Denim Wear Market Women of All Age Groups Wear Jeans US Denim Jeans Market: Average Number of Jeans Owned by Women by Age Group Premium Denim Wear: A Niche Market Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions: Fit Overrules Price Younger Men Steer Sales Premium Denim Jeans: A Brief Denim Industry and Millennials Typical Customers of Premium Denim Jeans Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions of Premium and Non- Premium Customers US Shifts Sourcing Bases Overseas Challenges Confronting the US Denim Jeans Market Market Analytics Table 19: United States Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Denim Jeans Market in the United States by Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: United States Denim Jeans Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Denim Jeans Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 24: Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Canadian Apparel Market: An Overview Market Analytics Table 25: Canadian Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Canadian Denim Jeans Historic Market Review by Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 27: Denim Jeans Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 28: Canadian Denim Jeans Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Denim Jeans Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 30: Canadian Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Market Snapshots Key Denim Apparel in Japan: Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Denim Apparel in Japanese Wardrobes Consumer Profile for Apparel Japanese Apparel Market by Gender (2020E): Percentage Breakdown by Value Sales for Women, Men and Children Market Analytics Table 31: Japanese Market for Denim Jeans: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Denim Jeans Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: Japanese Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Denim Jeans in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Japanese Denim Jeans Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 36: Denim Jeans Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Chinese Textile Industry Favorable Demographics Drive the Denim Jeans Market Chinese Apparel Market: An Overview Chinese Apparel Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Category Leading Apparel Brands by Category Chinese Retail Sector Turns Sophisticated Denim Market in China Share of Jeanswear as a Percentage of Total Apparel Purchases by Age Group in China (2020) Key Denim Apparel Types in China (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Denim Apparel in Chinese Wardrobes Chinese Denim Market Registers Fast Paced Growth Number of Denim Products Owned By an Average Urban Consumer in China Market Analytics Table 37: Chinese Denim Jeans Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Denim Jeans Market by Sales Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Chinese Demand for Denim Jeans in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Denim Jeans Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Chinese Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Current and Future Analysis Key Apparel Types in Europe (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in European Wardrobes COVID-19 Pandemic: The Current Condition in Europe The Legacy of Denims Overview of European Jeans Market Denim Sales Linked to Penchant for Cotton Replacements Driving Men’s Denim Jeans Market Own Label Denims Alter Market Structure Market Analytics Table 43: European Denim Jeans Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Denim Jeans Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Denim Jeans Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: European Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027 Table 47: Denim Jeans Market in Europe in US$ Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Denim Jeans Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 50: Denim Jeans Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 52: Denim Jeans Market in France by Sales Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: French Denim Jeans Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 54: French Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Denim Jeans Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: French Denim Jeans Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: French Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 58: Denim Jeans Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: German Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 60: German Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Denim Jeans Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Denim Jeans Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Denim Jeans Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Italian Textile Industry Market Analytics Table 64: Italian Denim Jeans Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 66: Italian Denim Jeans Market by Sales Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: Italian Demand for Denim Jeans in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Denim Jeans Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Italian Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Denim Jeans: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Denim Jeans Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: United Kingdom Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Denim Jeans in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: United Kingdom Denim Jeans Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Denim Jeans Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 76: Spanish Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Spanish Denim Jeans Historic Market Review by Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 78: Denim Jeans Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Spanish Denim Jeans Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Denim Jeans Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 81: Spanish Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 82: Russian Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Denim Jeans Market in Russia by Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 84: Russian Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Russian Denim Jeans Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Denim Jeans Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Turkey: COVID-19 Impact on the Textile Industry Market Analytics Table 88: Rest of Europe Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027 Table 89: Denim Jeans Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Europe Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Rest of Europe Denim Jeans Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 92: Denim Jeans Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Europe Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 94: Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: Denim Jeans Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Denim Jeans Market in Asia-Pacific by Sales Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Denim Jeans Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 103: Denim Jeans Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Australian Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 105: Australian Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Denim Jeans Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Australian Denim Jeans Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Denim Jeans Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Apparel Industry in India: An Overview Indian Apparel Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Gender Category Shift from Traditional Wear to Western Wear Augurs Well for Indian Denim Jeans Market Robust and Steady Growth of Denim in India Strong Momentum in Domestic Market for Denim Enticing New Players Growth Story Continues Factors Driving Growth in the Indian Denim Jeans Market Growth Drivers in the Indian Denim Market - Factors Ranked on Scale of 1 to 10(10 being Highest and 1 being Lowest) Denim Jeans Market in India (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Age Group Denim Jeans Market in India (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Category - Unbranded, Economy, Mid-Range, Premium, and Super Premium SWOT Analysis of Indian Denim Industry Young India Presents Plenty of Opportunities for Denim Jeans Manufacturers Stretch Jeans Gain Popularity among Men Specialized Denims Offer Stiff Competition to Conventional Blues Market Analytics Table 109: Indian Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Indian Denim Jeans Historic Market Review by Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 111: Denim Jeans Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Indian Denim Jeans Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Denim Jeans Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 114: Indian Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 115: Denim Jeans Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: South Korean Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 117: Denim Jeans Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Denim Jeans Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: South Korean Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Denim Jeans Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Opportunities amidst the Crisis for Textile Industry in Bangladesh Market Analytics Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Denim Jeans: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Denim Jeans Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Denim Jeans in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 126: Denim Jeans Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Market Overview Market Analytics Table 127: Latin American Denim Jeans Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 128: Denim Jeans Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Latin American Denim Jeans Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 130: Latin American Denim Jeans Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 132: Latin American Denim Jeans Marketby Sales Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Latin American Demand for Denim Jeans in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Denim Jeans Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 135: Latin American Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 136: Argentinean Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027 Table 137: Denim Jeans Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Argentinean Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Argentinean Denim Jeans Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 140: Denim Jeans Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Argentinean Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 142: Denim Jeans Market in Brazil by Sales Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 143: Brazilian Denim Jeans Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 144: Brazilian Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Denim Jeans Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 146: Brazilian Denim Jeans Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 147: Brazilian Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 148: Denim Jeans Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Mexican Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 150: Mexican Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Denim Jeans Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Mexican Denim Jeans Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 153: Denim Jeans Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 154: Rest of Latin America Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 155: Denim Jeans Market in Rest of Latin America by Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 156: Rest of Latin America Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Rest of Latin America Denim Jeans Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 158: Denim Jeans Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 159: Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 160: The Middle East Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 161: Denim Jeans Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 162: The Middle East Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 163: The Middle East Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: The Middle East Denim Jeans Historic Marketby Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 165: Denim Jeans Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Sales Channel for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 166: The Middle East Denim Jeans Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Denim Jeans Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 168: The Middle East Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 169: Iranian Market for Denim Jeans: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Denim Jeans Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2012-2019 Table 171: Iranian Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Denim Jeans in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Iranian Denim Jeans Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 174: Denim Jeans Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 175: Israeli Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027 Table 176: Denim Jeans Market in Israel in US$ Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Israeli Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Israeli Denim Jeans Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 179: Denim Jeans Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Israeli Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 181: Saudi Arabian Denim Jeans Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 183: Saudi Arabian Denim Jeans Market by Sales Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Denim Jeans in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Denim Jeans Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 186: Saudi Arabian Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 187: Denim Jeans Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: United Arab Emirates Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 189: Denim Jeans Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Denim Jeans Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: United Arab Emirates Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 192: Denim Jeans Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 193: Denim Jeans Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Rest of Middle East Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019 Table 195: Rest of Middle East Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Denim Jeans Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Rest of Middle East Denim Jeans Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 198: Denim Jeans Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 199: African Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Denim Jeans Market in Africa by Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 201: African Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: African Denim Jeans Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Denim Jeans Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 204: Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 151

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001