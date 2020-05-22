New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Cells Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379572/?utm_source=GNW

Greenhouse gas emissions are rising to unsustainable levels with the climate change threat worsening each year. Climate change and increasing human encroachment into fragile wildlife ecological ecosystems are identified as key reasons for the emergence and spread of zoonotic diseases. The current COVID-19 pandemic has unveiled the unholy alliance between new infectious diseases, a heating planet, ecological change and disruption, migration of wildlife, changing animal behavior, growing food demand and ensuing preference for wildlife meat. Increasing temperatures and humidity affect the development, survival & spread of pathogens. Changing climate makes animal-borne diseases more frequent and the risk of disease “spillover” from animals to humans very real. Over 80% of infectious diseases over the last decades have come from animals i. e. HIV. Avian flu. Ebola. SARS. New studies are revealing the link between deforestation, land use changes and outbreaks of new emerging diseases. This pandemic will have a lasting economic, political and social impact and as it wanes, efforts will be directed at restarting economies left in shambles. In the aftermath of the crisis, a poorer and divided world will need to face the challenge of climate change and habitat destruction. A large portion of rebuilding efforts will be directed towards building a different economy. An economy that will be more cleaner, sustainable and disease-free. Economic stimulus packages will be directed at the environment creating a real opportunity for sustainable energy technologies. Fuel Cell is a technology that takes on climate change head-on by eliminating pollution caused by burning fossil fuels.



- A fuel cell features an electrochemical energy conversion mechanism that converts hydrogen and oxygen into electricity and heat. A fuel cell is similar to a battery in that it can be recharged while power is being drawn from it. But, a fuel cell is recharged using hydrogen and oxygen, instead of electricity as in the case of a battery. The basic system includes two electrodes, an anode and a cathode, divided by an electrolyte. The process of formation of ions (charged particles) at one end of electrodes with the help of a catalyst, which are then passed via the electrolyte, causes production of power electrochemically. This power can be used for generating electricity. A fuel cell uses chemical reactions instead of combustion process. Fuel cell is basically small and modular in nature, which makes it perfect for use as power source in various applications ranging from electric vehicles to grid-connected utility power units Fuel cell technology, with its ability to replace traditional power generating technologies based on combustion methods for stationary and mobile applications, is being promoted as a new clean and green power generation approach. In an era characterized by rising concerns over greenhouse gases, carbon footprint and climate change, the technology is steadily gaining popularity by virtue of its ability to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, toxic pollutants and reliance on imported fuels, and also enhance global energy security. Depleting stocks and rising costs of fossil fuels are triggering concerns over how the world would address future fuel needs in industrial and transportation applications. Multi-fuel fuel cells have lower nitrogen and Sulphur emissions.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379572/?utm_source=GNW



FUEL CELLS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fuel Cells: An Introduction Classification of Fuel Cells Major Applications of Fuel Cells Fuel Cells: Clean, Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly Alternative to Conventional Petroleum-based Fuels Fuel Cells Market: Prospects and Outlook Major Market Drivers & Restraints Government Subsidies to Promote Fuel Cell Technology Increasing Adoption of EVs and Hybrid Vehicles Strong Focus on Alternative Energy Sources Potential for Use in Distributed Generation Applications Increasing Popularity of Hydrogen Fuel Stationary & PEM Fuel Cells and Fuel Cell Vehicles to Post Solid Growth Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Dominates Fuel Cells Market Stationary and Transport Applications Lead the Fuel Cells Market Clean Energy Focus Drives Use of Fuel Cells in Transportation Sector Developed Economies at the Forefront of Innovation and Adoption of Fuel Cells-based Applications Developing Economies Emerge as Promising Regions for Fuel Cell Adoption Cost Reductions to Benefit Market Growth Cost Structure of Fuel Cell: Breakdown (%) of Cost by Key Components Fuel Cell Capacity Continues to Grow at a Steady Pace Global Fuel Cells Market: Breakdown of Capacity Added (MW) by Application for 2015, 2017 and 2019 Global Fuel Cells Market Breakdown of Capacity Added (MW) by Region for 2015, 2017 and 2019 Global Fuel Cells Market: Breakdown of Capacity Added (MW) by Fuel Cell Type for 2015, 2017 and 2019 Covid-19 Impact: A Review Competitive Landscape A Fairly Competitive Market Revenues of Select Publicly Traded Fuel Cell Companies for 2

and 2019 (In $ Million) Participants Focus on Product Innovation and Expansion to Gain Competitive Edge Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Visions of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells Government Support Critical for Promoting Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries Efforts to Promote Green Energy and Infrastructure Development Boost Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel Technology of the Future Global Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles by Model for 2019 Hydrogen Fuel cell Powered Vehicles Unveiled During the Period 2014-2018 Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and 2050 Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Breakdown (in %) by Sector for 2019 Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of FCVs Number of Public and Private Hydrogen Refueling Stations by Region (As of 2019) Top Countries in Terms of Number of Hydrogen Refueling Stations (As of 2019-End) High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel cells Deployments of Fuel Cell Electric Bus (FCEB) Continue to Gain Momentum Growing Need to Reduce Emissions Kindles Efforts to Commercialize Fuel Cell Heavy Trucks Focus on Enhancing Durability and Lowering Cost of Fuel Cells Increases Competition Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Motorbikes: An Opportunity to Tap Fuel Cells Find Niche Applications in 2-Stroke Engine Motorcycles Fuel Cell-Powered Trains and Trams: Tremendous Potential for Fuel Cell Industry Material Handling: The Most Successful Vehicle Application of Fuel Cells Marine Sector: A Nascent yet Promising Application of Fuel Cells Need for Alternative Propulsion Solutions Drives Demand for Fuel Cells in Marine Vessels Market Expanding Applications in the Military Sector Augur Well for the Market A Glance at Use of Fuel Cell Systems in Select Military Applications Strong Demand for Portable Electronic Devices to Spur Opportunities for Portable Fuel Cells Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018- 2024 Environmental Benefits Drive Adoption of Fuel Cells in the Power Sector Rising Investments in Distributed Renewable Energy Generation Enhances Prospects for Fuel Cells Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-2018 Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2019 Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018 Fuel Cells to Provide Backup Power in Industrial Settings Fuel Cells Operating at Mid-Range Temperature to Benefit Renewable Power Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Region: 2019 Fuel Cells for Data Center Market to Witness Notable Expansion Fuel Cell Electrolyte Market to Gain from Rising Adoption of Fuel Cells Market to See Rise in Shipments of Fuel Cell APUs Stationary Fuel Cells Market: An Overview Unsubsidized Price (in US$ Per kWe) of ENE-FARM PEM Fuel Cells in Japan Telecom Industry Moving towards Stationary Fuel Cells for Backup Power Stationary Fuel Cells Gather Steam in Backup and UPS Stationary Applications Residential Sector Drives Demand for Stationary Fuel Cells Stationary and Distributed Energy Applications Garner Attention MFCs Technology: Promising Source of Alternative Power Technological Benefits Continue to Propel Micro Fuel Cells Market Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Preferred Choice for Portable Devices Broader Adoption in Key Applications Fuels PEM Fuel Cells Market Alkaline Fuel Cell Market Heading for Massive Gains SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to the Developed Countries Key Applications of SOFCs SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation Technological Developments Widen Scope of Applications for SOFCs Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market: An Overview Technology Innovations and Research Efforts in Fuel Cell Market - A Review of Select Developments Innovative Fuel Cell Technology to Improve Carbon Fuel Utilization in DCFCs Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel Cells' Life Researchers Develop Pajarito Powder for Hydrogen Fuel Cells New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen for Fuel Cell Cars Researchers at NETL Develop Innovative Method to Improve SOFC Performance Advances in Nanotechnology Enables More Efficient Fuel Cell Applications Raw Material Prices: A Review Important Materials Used in Fuel Cells and Batteries Challenges in Fuel Cell Commercialization

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Fuel Cells Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Fuel Cells Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Fuel Cells Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Proton Exchange Membrane (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Proton Exchange Membrane (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Proton Exchange Membrane (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Phosphoric Acid (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Phosphoric Acid (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Phosphoric Acid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Molten Carbonate (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Molten Carbonate (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Molten Carbonate (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Solid Oxide (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Solid Oxide (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Solid Oxide (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Stationary (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Stationary (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Stationary (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Transportation (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Transportation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Transportation (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Portable (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Portable (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Portable (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Overview Hydrogen Fuel cell Vehicle Sales (in Units) by Model in the US for the Year 2019 US and Japan Collaborate for Research on Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Transport Sector Unreliability of Power Grid Turns Focus onto Fuel Cells Small Fuel Cell Sector Solidifies Presence in Market Residential Sector Drives Stationary Fuel Cell Industry Innovation in Mobile Technology Fuels Micro Cell Advancement Distributed Power and Cogeneration Promise Opportunities Government Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology to Give a Boost to the Market Incentives to Propel Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology Government's Vital Role in Promoting a Hydrogen Economy Market Analytics Table 28: United States Fuel Cells Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to

Table 30: United States Fuel Cells Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: United States Fuel Cells Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Fuel Cells Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 33: Fuel Cells Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Market Overview Investments Strengthens Hydrogen Fuel Cell Sector in Western Canada Fuel Cell Programs Market Analytics Table 34: Canadian Fuel Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Canadian Fuel Cells Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 36: Fuel Cells Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 37: Canadian Fuel Cells Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Fuel Cells Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 39: Canadian Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Market Overview Japan’s Vision of a Hydrogen Society Bodes Well for Fuel cells, Driving Growth in Hydrogen Generators Market Japan to Double Hydrogen Filling Stations Japanese Government’s Target for Hydrogen Infrastructure: Number of Hydrogen Stations to be Built by 2020, 2025 and 2030 Households Offer Huge Growth for Fuel Cells Fuel Cells Ideal for Advanced Military Applications Mobile Applications to Fuel Growth Market Analytics Table 40: Japanese Market for Fuel Cells: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Fuel Cells Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Japanese Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fuel Cells in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Japanese Fuel Cells Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Fuel Cells Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA A Promising Market for Fuel Cells-based Applications Transportation: The Major Application Segment for Fuel Cells Hydrogen Fuel cells Market in China: An Overview Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles Production in China (in Units) for the Years 2016-2019 Market Analytics Table 46: Chinese Fuel Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Fuel Cells Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Fuel Cells Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 49: Chinese Demand for Fuel Cells in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Fuel Cells Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Fuel Cells Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Europe: A Major Market for Fuel Cells COVID-19 Outbreak to Curtail Market Expansion in the Near-Term A Review of the European SOFCs Market Stationary SOFC Systems on the Upward Trajectory FCH JU Projects Foster Fuel Cell Micro CHP Installations Market Analytics Table 52: European Fuel Cells Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Fuel Cells Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Fuel Cells Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Fuel Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Fuel Cells Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Fuel Cells Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Fuel Cells Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Fuel Cells Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Market Overview Market Analytics Table 61: Fuel Cells Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: French Fuel Cells Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Fuel Cells Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 65: French Fuel Cells Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Germany: A Technology Leader in Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Favorable Policies and R&D Initiatives Accelerate Fuel Cell Adoption in Germany Germany Rolls Out Fuel Cells-Powered Train Market Analytics Table 67: Fuel Cells Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Fuel Cells Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: German Fuel Cells Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Fuel Cells Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Fuel Cells Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Fuel Cells Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 73: Italian Fuel Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Fuel Cells Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Fuel Cells Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Italian Demand for Fuel Cells in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Fuel Cells Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Fuel Cells Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Hydrogen and Fuel Cells: Growth Opportunities in the UK Government Funding Programs for Hydrogen Vehicles and Infrastructure Market Analytics Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Fuel Cells: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Fuel Cells Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: United Kingdom Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fuel Cells in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: United Kingdom Fuel Cells Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Fuel Cells Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 85: Spanish Fuel Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Spanish Fuel Cells Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 87: Fuel Cells Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: Spanish Fuel Cells Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Fuel Cells Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 90: Spanish Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 91: Russian Fuel Cells Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Fuel Cells Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 93: Russian Fuel Cells Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Russian Fuel Cells Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Fuel Cells Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 96: Fuel Cells Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Finland: Potential for Fuel Cell Technology in Energy Sector Market Analytics Table 97: Rest of Europe Fuel Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 98: Fuel Cells Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Europe Fuel Cells Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Rest of Europe Fuel Cells Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 101: Fuel Cells Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Sector to Witness Significant Growth Market Analytics Table 103: Asia-Pacific Fuel Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 104: Fuel Cells Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Fuel Cells Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Fuel Cells Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Fuel Cells Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Fuel Cells Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA South Korea: A Key Adopter of Fuel Cells Fuel Cells Market in Korea: Percentage Breakdown of Capacity by Segment for 2019 Market Analytics Table 112: Fuel Cells Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: South Korean Fuel Cells Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Fuel Cells Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Fuel Cells Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: South Korean Fuel Cells Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Fuel Cells Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Taiwan: A Potential Market for Fuel Cells Opportunities for OEMs Transportation: Another Segment Offering Huge Potential Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Fuel Cells Market: Limitations in Power Generation Biomass Power Generation Poses Direct Competition to Fuel Cells Market Concentration on Various Renewable Technologies Hinders Fuel Cells Development Over-Priced Fuel Cells Technology Restrains Commercialization Inconsistent Regulations Curtail Development of Fuel Cells Technology Market Analytics Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fuel Cells: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Fuel Cells Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fuel Cells in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fuel Cells Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 123: Fuel Cells Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 124: Latin American Fuel Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: Fuel Cells Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 126: Latin American Fuel Cells Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Latin American Demand for Fuel Cells in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Fuel Cells Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 129: Latin American Fuel Cells Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD South Africa: Hydrogen to Light up Remote South African Communities Market Analytics Table 130: Rest of World Fuel Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Rest of World Fuel Cells Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 132: Fuel Cells Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Rest of World Fuel Cells Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Fuel Cells Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 135: Rest of World Fuel Cells Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 66

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379572/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001