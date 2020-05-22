New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrodes for Medical Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443594/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$342.3 Million by the year 2025, ECG Electrodes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ECG Electrodes will reach a market size of US$17.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$53.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electrodes - An Integral Part of Most Medical Electronic Devices Recent Market Activity Current and Future Analysis Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth Portable Devices Drive Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Electrodes for Medical Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3M Company (US) Ambu A/S (Denmark) C.R Bard, Inc. (US) CONMED Corporation (US) Leonhard Lang GmbH (Austria) Medtronic Plc. (Ireland) Natus Medical Incorporated (US) Nikomed USA, Inc. (US) Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands) Prosurg, Inc. (US) Rhythmlink International, LLC (US) Utah Medical Products, Inc. (US) ZOLL Medical Corporation (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Shift towards Single Use Electrodes Continued Use of Re-Usable Electrodes - A Cause of Concern Inefficiency of Cleaning Procedures - Studied and Validated Disposable Electrodes Help Stave Off HAIs Re-Use of Single Use Electrode - Not a Safe Proposition Wet Vs Dry Electrodes Electrodes with Hydrogels Gain Popularity Dry Electrodes Garner Significant Attention Ambulatory Healthcare Drives Interest in Dry Electrode Technology Dry Electrodes Overcome Short Circuit Issues in Arrays Hybrid Wet-Dry Electrodes to Address Concerns in Individual Technologies Nanotechnology to Enhance Functionality of Electrodes Nanotechnology to Enhance Functionality of Electrodes Conducting Polymers Hold Promise as Effective Electrode Coating to Ease Implantation Procedure Textile Electrodes - An Emerging Area of Interest Popularity of Ag/AgCl as Electrode Material Novel Electrode Backing Materials Enable Longer Application Platinum Gains Popularity as Electrode Material Trends in ECG Monitoring Electrodes Electrodes Play a Pivotal Role in Growing Sophistication of Cardiac Monitoring The Evolution of Electrode Materials in ECG Dry Electrodes for ECG Take Multiple Forms Demand for ECG Electrodes Continue to Rise Dry ECG Electrodes yet to Make a Mark in Clinical Settings A Focus on Issues Related to Use of Gel and Dry Electrodes in ECG Flexible Electrodes Overcome Drawbacks of Solid Electrodes Self-Adhesive Pads Gain Ground over Paddle Electrodes Need for Superior Electrode Technology in Premature Infants Monitoring New Graphene-Based Electrodes for ECG Shows Promise FEEP Promises to Address Conventional Issues with Non-Contact ECG Electrodes Silver Nanowire Dry Electrodes in Holter Monitors - New Research Work Shows Improved Holter’s Efficiency Offset Electrodes Overcome Motion Artifacts Electrodes with Offset Studs Lose Appeal Development of Wearable, Patch Monitors - A Threat to ECG Electrodes Trends in EEG Electrodes Surface Electrodes - The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option Technological Advances in EEG Electrodes Technological Advances in EEG Electrodes Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes - Most Common and Affordable Defibrillator Electrodes - A Perspective of Historical Design Evolution Disposable EEG Electrodes - Advantages and Disadvantages Growing Popularity of Non-Invasive Techniques to Hamper Prospects of Fetal Scalp Electrodes New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording Competitive Landscape Cardiac Electrodes Market Limited to Few Specialty Players Neurophysiology Segment Witnesses Consolidation

