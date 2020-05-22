New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361283/?utm_source=GNW

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Coding and Marking - A Critical Part of Packaging Market Developing Countries: Hot Spots for Future Growth Continuous Inkjet Technology Dominates, TTO Technology to Witness Fast Growth Food & Beverage Sector: The Major End-Use Market for Coding and Marking Market Recent Market Activity Growing Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Builds Huge Growth Opportunities Crucial Concerns over Counterfeiting and Diversions Drives Global Brands to Adopt Advanced Codingand Marking Solutions Industry 4.0 - Playing a Role in Enhancing Efficiency of Coding and Marking Systems Regulatory Legislations and Industry Standards Underpin Sales Growth Key Regulations and Industry Standards Promoting Market Growth Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) European Union Falsified Medicines Directive (EU FMD) GS1 Standards IP Code High System Cost and Rising Raw Material Prices Challenge Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Manufactured Goods Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion Continuous Inkjet (CIJ): The Major Technology Type for Coding and Marking Ultra-High Speed CIJ Technology Experience Demand Growth CIJ Technology Eyes Potential Opportunities in the Fast Growing Flexible Packaging Market Thermal Transfer Overprinting: The Fastest Growing Technology Laser Systems Make Steady Progress Manufacturers Rely on Laser Systems for Permanent Marking Needs Laser Marking Systems for Traceability of Magnesium Parts in Automotive Industry Thermal Inkjet - Extended Application Scope Aids Growth Replacement of Analog Systems - An Opportunity for Coding and Marking Market Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact Domino Provides Innovative Coding Technologies and Solutions for Beverage Sector A Review of Recent Product Innovations from Select Vendors SQ-Laser Marking Systems Designed for High-Speed Coding Applications Matthews Marking Systems Unveils Systems for CPG Companies REA JET Unveils Solutions for Marking Metals Videojet 1860 CIJ Printer Enhances Productivity LEIBINGER's JET3up RAPID Inkjet Printer for Cable & Pipe Marking Markem Imaje's 9232 Inkjet Printer Markem Imaje's Smartdate X40 Thermal Transfer Coder Markem-Imaje's SmartLase C140 and C340 Laser Coders Wolke by Videojet's m600 OEM for Pharmaceutical Sector Domino Printing Sciences' High-Contrast, Alkali-Washable 2YL955i Ink Videojet's V420 and V528 Inks Digital Labeling and Smart Labels - Enabling Efficient Tracking of Products Coding and Marking Systems with Advanced Software Make Gains Third Party Software Solutions Aim to Penetrate the Market Food and Beverages: The Key End-Use Market for Coding and Marking Systems Evolving Technologies Assist Food Companies to Prevent Food Contamination and Counterfeiting Coding and Marking Assumes Critical Importance in Dairy Packaging Rising Prominence of Coding and Marking Technologies for Bakery Sector Role of Coding and Marking Technologies in Addressing Challenges Confronting the Bakery Industry Productivity and Profit Optimization Allergens: A Major Challenge Preventing Migration of Ink TTO Technology Holds an Edge in Bakery Sector Coding and Marking Gain Precedence in Confectionery Packaging Advanced Coding and Marking Systems for Meat Packaging Coding Systems Vendors Sense Potential Opportunities in Egg Coding Segment Innovative Coding Technologies for Ready-Meal Products Market Sees Emergence of Food-Grade Inks for Direct Printing on Food Beverage Companies Leverage Coding and Marking to Augment Supply Chain Management Beverages Consumption Trends Influence Market Growth Serialization Requirements Put Focus on Effective Coding in the Pharmaceutical Sector Legislations to Accelerate Demand for Medical Coding Systems Major Coding Trends in the Pharmaceutical Space Coding and Marking Technologies for Pharma Sector Laser Systems Gain Traction in Coding Pharmaceutical HDPE Packaging TIJ Printers Make a Cut in Pharmaceutical Porous Material Packaging Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior Water Fastness Automakers Leverage Coding and Marking for Improving Assembly Line Efficiency Market to Benefit from Growing Automobile Production in Developing Economies Electronics and Electrical Systems: A Noteworthy End-Use Vertical Coding Systems Capable of Printing Long Lasting Codes Gain Traction in E&E Sector Construction Materials Manufacturers Seek the Proficiency of Coding to Augment Product Efficiency and Security Cosmetics Manufacturers Rely on Coding and Marking to Improve Product Image Need for Transparency in Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand for Coding and Marking

