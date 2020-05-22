New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443592/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP Monitor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$37.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP Monitor will reach a market size of US$44.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$315.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443592/?utm_source=GNW



BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING AND MEASUREMENT INSTRUMENTS MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

BP Monitors: Enabling Efficient Management of Hypertension for Preventing Life-Threatening Complications Recent Market Activity BP Monitors: Measuring, Monitoring and Managing Issues Associated with High Blood Pressure Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Alarming Rise in Global Prevalence of Hypertension and the Need for Timely Monitoring Drive Steady Demand for BP Monitors Hypertension: The Invisible Killer? High Blood Pressure: A Defensive and Corrective System Rather than a Disease Hypertension in Pregnancy Can Prove Fatal Notable Device Trends Professionals Favor Traditional Devices Increasing Preference for Disposable Transducers over Reusable Transducers Upper-Arm Monitors Integrated with Multiple Functions and Memory High Blood Pressure (BP): A Potent Cause of Cardiovascular Diseases CVD: High Prevalence Linked to Hypertension Strokes and Arteriosclerosis Hypertension in Teens and Kids Masked Hypertension: Antithesis to White Coat Hypertension Global Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A&D Medical (USA) American Diagnostic Corp. (USA) Beurer GmbH (Germany) Bokang Instruments Co., Ltd. (China) Briggs Healthcare (USA) Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) GE Healthcare Ltd. (UK) GE Healthcare Ltd. (UK) HealthSTATS International Pte Ltd. (Singapore) iHealth Labs, Inc. (USA) Jitron Pte Ltd. (Singapore) Medel International srl (Italy) Microlife AG (Switzerland) Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan) Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan) Ozeri USA (USA) PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany) Philips Healthcare (USA) Rossmax International Ltd. (Taiwan) Shenzhen Kingyield Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA) Spirit Medical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Spirit Medical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) TaiDoc Technology Corp. (Taiwan) Tarilian Laser Technologies Ltd. (UK) W.A. Baum Co. Inc. (USA) Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA) Withings (France)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hypertension Related Complications in the Expanding Aging Population Drives the Focus on BP Monitoring Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential Rising Popularity of Public Blood Pressure Monitoring Programs Benefits Market Expansion Benefits of Public BP Devices Bottlenecks in Public BP Devices Supported by Digital Versions, Sphygmomanometers Continue to Dominate BP Monitors Sales Steady Technology Evolution of Digital BP Monitoring Devices Drive Faster Growth Mercury Sphygmomanometers Gradually Phase Out Portability and Effectiveness Attributes Drive Demand for Ambulatory BP Monitoring Systems Will Ambulatory Devices Completely Eliminate Office BP Monitors? Need to Replace Manual and Semi-Automatic Sphygmomanometers Signals Prospects for Automated Office BP (AOBP) Measurement Advantage of AOBP over Semi-automated Electronic Sphygmomanometers Growing Prominence of Remote Blood Pressure Monitoring Spurs Demand for Home Use BP Monitors Importance of Accuracy in Home BP monitors Blood Pressure Transducer: A Cost Effective Solution for Detection of Blood Pressure Imbalances Increasing Obesity Levels Lends Traction to Market Growth Mobile-Based Devices Set to Revolutionize the BP Monitoring Market Arena A Few Popular BP Monitoring Smartphone Apps Smartphone Penetration Favors Self BP Monitoring Market Underpenetrated Nature & Undiagnosed Population in Developing Countries Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities China: An Untapped Goldmine for Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Rising Hypertensive Populace Spurs Growth in the Indian BPM Market Smart Connected Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring Blip Blood Pressure Monitor that Works with Wi-Fi QardioArm BP Monitor Withings Wireless BP Monitors Wireless BP Monitor iHealth Feel Fitbit BP Monitors Blumio Armband to Track Blood Pressure Smart Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor SimpleOne: World’s First Wireless, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Enabled Multi-Vital Diagnostic Device SensoSCAN: A Wearable Wireless BP Monitoring Device Personalized Smart System for BP Measuring Upgraded & Stylish Wearable WirelessBP Cuff Cuffless Devices Cuffless BP Monitors with PPT Monitoring Technology H2: The World’s Lightest and Smallest Blood Pressure Monitor UA-1030T Premier: Talking BP Monitor BP A7 TOUCH with Capability of Stroke Risk Detection Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring Technology Wearable Continuous Blood Pressure Monitor from Bold Diagnostics ViSi Mobile: Continuous Non-invasive Blood Pressure (cNIBP) Monitor CareTaker’s cNIBP and Heart Rate Monitor TL-150 Non-invasive and Continuous BP Monitor Beat-to-Beat Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitor Use of Artificial Neural Networks for Continuous Non-Invasive BP Monitoring Bioclinica’s Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Solution BPM Device with Comfort Air Technology to Improve Patient Convenience Korotkoff and Oscillometric Approaches for Increased Precision BPro Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Non-Invasive Wearable Sphygmomanometer

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP Monitor (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP Monitor (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP Monitor (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Automated/Digital Blood Pressure Monitor (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2027 Table 8: Automated/Digital Blood Pressure Monitor (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Automated/Digital Blood Pressure Monitor (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Transducers (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Transducers (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Transducers (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: ASCs & Clinics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: ASCs & Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: ASCs & Clinics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 27: United States Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: United States Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 30: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Canadian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 33: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 34: Canadian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 36: Canadian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 37: Japanese Market for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: Japanese Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Japanese Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 43: Chinese Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 45: Chinese Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 46: Chinese Demand for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 49: European Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 50: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 52: European Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 53: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 58: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: French Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: French Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 61: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 62: French Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 64: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: German Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: German Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 ITALY Table 70: Italian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Italian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Italian Demand for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: United Kingdom Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: United Kingdom Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 82: Spanish Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Spanish Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 84: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Spanish Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 87: Spanish Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 88: Russian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 90: Russian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Russian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 93: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 94: Rest of Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 95: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Rest of Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Rest of Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 98: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 100: Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 101: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 109: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Australian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Australian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Australian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 114: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 115: Indian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Indian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 117: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 118: Indian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 120: Indian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 121: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: South Korean Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 123: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: South Korean Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 126: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 132: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 133: Latin American Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 134: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 135: Latin American Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 136: Latin American Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Marketby Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Latin American Demand for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 142: Argentinean Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 143: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Argentinean Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Argentinean Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 146: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Argentinean Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 148: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Brazilian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 150: Brazilian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 151: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 152: Brazilian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 153: Brazilian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 154: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Mexican Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 156: Mexican Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Mexican Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 159: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 160: Rest of Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 161: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 162: Rest of Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Rest of Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 165: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 166: The Middle East Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 167: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 168: The Middle East Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 169: The Middle East Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: The Middle East Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Marketby Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 171: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 172: The Middle East Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 174: The Middle East Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 175: Iranian Market for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 176: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Iranian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Iranian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 180: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 181: Israeli Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 182: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: Israeli Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Israeli Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 185: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Israeli Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 187: Saudi Arabian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 189: Saudi Arabian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 191: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 193: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: United Arab Emirates Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 195: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 198: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 199: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Rest of Middle East Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 201: Rest of Middle East Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 204: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 205: African Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 207: African Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: African Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 210: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 90

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443592/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001