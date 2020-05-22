The offering of AS LHV Group bonds belonging to the additional Tier 1 own funds (AT1 bonds) to financial institutions and well-informed investors with a larger investment portfolio ended today, on 22 May. As the initial issue volume of EUR 10 million was oversubscribed more than two times by a total of 29 investors in the sum EUR 23 million, LHV used its right to increase the issue volume to EUR 15 million. The issuer did not satisfy subscription undertakings exceeding the EUR 15 million volume.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 460 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 219,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have 178,000 active clients. Additionally, LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to more than 120 financial service providers, that in turn intermediate LHV’s payment services to their customers around the world.





