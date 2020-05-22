New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443590/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$9.8 Billion by the year 2025, ENT Custom Trays will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$671.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$744.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ENT Custom Trays will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Kits & Trays Market - A Review Recent Market Activity Outlook Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth Analysis by Product Segment Global Competitor Market Shares Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Angiokard Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany) B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Becton Dickinson and Company (USA) C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA) Boston Scientific Corporation (USA) Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA) Cypress Medical Products, LLC (USA) Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Kimal Plc (UK) Medical Action Industries, Inc. (USA) Med-Italia Biomedica Srl (Italy) Medline Industries, Inc. (USA) Medtronic Plc (Ireland) Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden) Rocialle Limited (UK) Smith & Nephew, Plc (UK) Teleflex Medical (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare Centers and Demand for Medical Kits and Trays Ensuring Safety through Kits and Trays Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Drive Demand Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in ORs Custom Procedure Trays Market Continue to Drive Gains Factors Abetting Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by Order of Importance Factors Restraining Adoption of Custom Medical Kits: Ranked by Order of Importance Disposable Kits Gain Popularity in Orthopedic Implant Industry Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery Waste Minimization Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing Gray Markets - A Concern

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

