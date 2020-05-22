New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Wire Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443585/?utm_source=GNW

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Steel Wire Market - A Prelude Steel Industry - Are the Worst Times Over? Recent Market Activity Steel Market Witnesses Uptick in Demand and Prices Overcapacity & Inventory Levels - A Review China Holds the Key Chinese Steel Consumption to Slow Down -India Could Fill the Gap with Growing Appetite for the Metal Global Demand for Steel to Slowdown in 2018 due to Chinese Curbs on Excess Capacity China Announces Plans to Cap Steel Production Global Competitor Market Shares Steel Wire Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of US Steel Tariffs - A Brief Review US Import Tariffs on Steel to hurt South Korea and EU Countries the Most Steel Industry - A Statistical Overview Construction Industry: A Major End-Use Market Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China) ArcelorMittal S.A (Luxembourg) China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China) Bridon International Ltd. (UK) Gerdau S.A. (Brazil) HBIS Group (China) Heico Wire Group (USA) Davis Wire Corporation (USA) National Standard (USA) Insteel Industries, Inc. (USA) JFE Steel Corporation (Japan) Jiangsu Shagang Group (China) Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan) Leggett & Platt® Incorporated (USA) Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan) NV Bekaert SA (Belgium) POSCO (South Korea) Shougang Corporation (China) Tata Steel Group (India) Tree Island Industries Ltd. (Canada) thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG (Germany) Usha Martin Limited (India)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy Outlook for the Steel Industry Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism Steel Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied toConstruction Industry Dynamics Increase in Automotive Production to Boost Market Prospects for Steel Wire Oil & Gas Sector - Dynamic as Ever Excess Production Results in Low Oil Prices Steadily Increasing Prices Result in Higher Rig Counts in 2

& 2018 Transition in Wafer Fabrication Technology to Add to the Growth in Steel Wire Market Developing Countries Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities in the Market Cost Efficient Manufacturing in Focus High-Quality Steel Wire Rods in Demand for Production of Steel Wires

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

