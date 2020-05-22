New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vending Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443583/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$94.6 Billion by the year 2025, Beverage will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$983.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$729 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Beverage will reach a market size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443583/?utm_source=GNW



VENDING MACHINES MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity The Era of V-Commerce is Here to Stay Future of Vending Machines Market Structure: An Overview Market Outlook North America Represents Strong Market for Vending Machines European Market Attains Maturity Developing Countries to Turbocharge Global Growth Technological Advancements Drive Vending Machine Industry Micro-Market Vending: Revolutionizing the Concept of Convenience & Variety in Product Choice Advanced Solutions Facilitating Intelligent Vending Machine Foundation Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver Global Competitor Market Shares Vending Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Azkoyen Group (Spain) Crane Co. (USA) Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd. (UK) Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Glory Ltd. (Japan) Maas International Group (The Netherlands) Royal Vendors, Inc. (USA) Sanden Holdings Corp. (Japan) SandenVendo America, Inc. (USA) Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. (USA) Vendors Exchange International (USA) Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Select Key Trends in the Vending Machine Industry Mobile Payments Micro Markets Wi-Fi Enabled Vending Machines Telemetry Consolidation Customization - A Marketing Gimmick Data Analytics Opportunities Await for OCS and Micro Market Food Advancements in Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth Going Cashless Intelligent Vending Machines: Marking an Era of Innovations Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending Wireless Vending Machines Witness Robust Growth at the Expense of Cash Only Machines Growing Interest in Use of CO2 Machines in Vending Industry SandenVendo’s Innovative Machines Issues in Adoption of Natural Refrigerants New Expansion Valve Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Bodes Well for Vending Market Growing Retail Sector Sets Stage for Food and Beverages Vending Machine Market Healthy Vending Machines: The New Frontier for Future Growth Organic Foods Drives the Popularity of Healthy Vending Machines Demand for Healthy Foods to Drive Fresh Food Vending Machines Market Fresh Food Vending: A Lucrative MerchandizingOpportunity Healthful Snacking Trends Spur Demand forSnack Vending Machines Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth ofBeverage Vending Machines Concerns Over Sugary Carbonated Drinks SpursDemand for Hot Beverage Vending Machines Automatic Merchandising of Non-Food Productsto Witness Strong Demand Micro Markets: An Extension of TraditionalVending Machines Vending Machines - Great Potential and Opportunities Spiraling Energy Prices Fuels Demand for EnergyEfficient Vending Machines Right Locations: Key to Revenue Growth Micro Markets Enjoy Higher Popularity overStandalone Vending Machines Enhanced Product Variety Lower Service Costs Multiple Payment Options Fewer Regulatory Issues Challenges 24-Hour Supermarkets: A Threat to VendingMachines Vandalism: A Major Challenge Lack of Customization Cigarette Vending Machines Come Underthe Regulatory Scanner Regulation on Sale of Tobacco Products throughVending Machines by Select Country Vending Machines: Evolution of TechnologyOver the Years Introduction of Coin Operated Vending Machines38The Automated Era Technological Innovations Boost Growth of VendingMachine Industry Using Technology to Reduce Costs Employing Cashless Payment Technology Micro Markets Boosting Bottom Line Growth40Cloud and AI for Smarter Vending Bidvest Foodservice to Launch Ooft Vending Machine Innovative Approach Transforms VendingMachine Industry Jabil and Intel to Supply Reference Designs forSmart Vending Select Innovative and Unique Vending Machines Select Technologies that Changed VendingExperience Technological Developments - Snippets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Vending Machines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Vending Machines Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Vending Machines Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Beverage (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Beverage (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Beverage (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Food (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Food (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Food (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Vending Machines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Vending Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Vending Machines Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Vending Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Vending Machines Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 18: Vending Machines Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Vending Machines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Vending Machines Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Vending Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Vending Machines Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Vending Machines Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Vending Machines Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Vending Machines Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Vending Machines Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Vending Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 29: Vending Machines Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Vending Machines Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Vending Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Vending Machines Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Vending Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Vending Machines Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Vending Machines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Vending Machines Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Vending Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Vending Machines Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 45: Vending Machines Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Vending Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Vending Machines Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Vending Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 50: Vending Machines Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Vending Machines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Vending Machines Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Vending Machines Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Vending Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Vending Machines Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 63: Vending Machines Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Vending Machines Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Vending Machines Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vending Machines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Vending Machines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Vending Machines Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 71: Vending Machines Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Vending Machines Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Vending Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Vending Machines Marketby Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Vending Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 77: Vending Machines Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Vending Machines Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Vending Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Vending Machines Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Vending Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 86: Vending Machines Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Vending Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Vending Machines Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Vending Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Vending Machines Historic Marketby Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Vending Machines Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Vending Machines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Vending Machines Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Vending Machines Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Vending Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 98: Vending Machines Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Vending Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Vending Machines Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Vending Machines Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Vending Machines Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Vending Machines Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Vending Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Vending Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Vending Machines Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Vending Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled:



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443583/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001