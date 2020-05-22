TORONTO, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMERS Realty Corporation (“ORC"), one of the Oxford Properties group of companies, advised the trustee it will exercise its right to redeem all of its C$300 million principal amount of 3.203% notes due July 24, 2020 (CUSIP No. 68214WAJ7), pursuant to the terms of the trust indenture dated June 5, 2013, as supplemented by the first supplemental indenture to the trust indenture dated July 25, 2013.



The redemption price will include a make-whole amount related to the early repayment together with accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to but excluding the expected date for redemption, being June 22, 2020. ORC will provide required details to the trustee in accordance with the terms of the trust indenture.

Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution which holds interests in their notes on their behalf.

This release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy any securities of ORC.

Sharon Kretchmar

Phone Number: + 1 416-601-8419

Email: skretchmar@mccarthy.ca