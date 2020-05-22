MONTREAL, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: FRO.UN) Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (“Fronsac REIT” or “Fronsac”) announces its results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2020 and that it will make monthly cash distributions of 0.213¢ per unit, representing 2.555¢ per unit on an annualized basis, on July 31st, August 31st and September 30th, 2020 to unitholders of record on July 15th, August 14th and September 15th, 2020, respectively.



For the quarter ended March 31st, 2020, Fronsac reported recurring funds from operations ("Recurring FFO") per unit of 1.10¢ compared to 0.98¢ per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 12%. Recurring FFO was $1,462,713, an increase of 46% ($1,000,484 in Q1 2019). During Q1 2020, the Trust’s property rental income was $2,863,606 compared to $1,999,095 in Q1 2019, an increase of 43%. NOI (Net operating Income) was $2,198,785 compared to $1,556,756 in Q1 2019, an increase of 41%. Fronsac recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $4,118,476, or 3.10¢ per unit, compared to a net income of $50,870, or 0.05¢ per unit, in Q1 2019.

Jason Parravano, President and CEO declares: ‘‘It is important once again to highlight the growth that we experienced this past quarter. I believe that we are in a great position to weather the storm ahead. We have seen optimism from our tenants as more and more people are out on the road.’’

The tables below represent other financial highlights as well as the reconciliation from net income to FFO for the periods ended March 31st, 2020 and its comparative period. This information should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financials Statements and MD&A for the quarters ended March 31st, 2020 and March 31st, 2019.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION 3 months Periods ended March 31 2020 2019 Δ % Financial info Property rental income 2,863,606 1,999,095 864,511 43 % Total revenue 2,863,606 1,999,095 864,511 43 % Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 4,118,476 50,870 4,067,606 7,996 % NOI (1) 2,198,785 1,556,756 642,029 41 % FFO (1) 1,462,713 1,000,484 462,229 46 % Recurring FFO (1)(2) 1,462,713 1,000,484 462,229 46 % AFFO (1) 1,349,626 970,747 378,879 39 % EBITDA (1) 2,020,860 1,474,163 546,697 37 % Investment properties (3) 160,828,581 107,597,405 53,231,176 49 % Total assets 155,220,627 100,749,003 54,471,624 54 % Total mortgage/loans/long term debt (4) 71,064,054 50,549,310 20,514,744 41 % (including revolving line of credit) 76,887,604 54,979,310 21,908,294 40 % Total convertible debentures 2,985,538 1,580,732 1,404,806 89 % Total equity 71,358,784 41,842,156 29,516,628 71 % Weighted average units o/s - basic 132,966,393 101,606,238 31,360,155 31 % Amounts on a per unit basis FFO 0.0110 0.0098 0.0012 12 % Recurring FFO 0.0110 0.0098 0.0012 12 % AFFO 0.0102 0.0096 0.0006 6 % Distributions 0.0064 0.0056 0.0008 14 % (1) See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures" (2) Recurring FFO excludes ''Other income'' items as presented on the Consolidated Financial Statements (3) Includes value of investment properties owned through joint ventures; Refer to Note 4 (Investment Properties) and Note 5 ([1] value of developed properties, [2] leased properties and [3] properties under development) in Fronsac's financial statements (4) Excludes convertible debentures





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO 3 months Periods ended March 31 2020 2019 Δ Net income attributable to unitholders 4,118,476 50,870 4,067,606 Debenture issuance costs - - - Δ in value of investment properties (2,377,881 ) 842,237 (3,220,118 ) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures (404,906 ) 76,151 (481,057 ) Unit based compensation 180,000 63,180 116,820 Δ in liability component of convertible debentures (37,788 ) (12,749 ) (25,039 ) Δ in fair value of derivative financial instruments (21,900 ) (19,205 ) (2,695 ) Accretion of lease payments 6,712 - 6,712 Income taxes - - - FFO(1) - basic 1,462,713 1,000,484 46 % FFO per unit - basic 0.0110 0.0098 12 % Distributions paid on convertible debentures (if dilutive) - - - FFO - diluted 1,462,713 1,000,484 46 % FFO per unit - diluted 0.0110 0.0098 12 % Recurring FFO(2) - basic 1,462,713 1,000,484 46 % Recurring FFO per unit - basic 0.0110 0.0098 12 % Distributions 875,793 563,825 311,968 Distributions per unit 0.0064 0.0056 14 % FFO - basic after distributions 0.0046 0.0043 0.0003 Recurring FFO - basic after distributions 0.0046 0.0043 0.0003 Distributions as a % of FFO - basic 58 % 56 % 2 % Distributions as a % of Recurring FFO - basic 58 % 56 % 2 % Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 132,966,393 101,606,238 31,360,155 Diluted 132,966,393 101,606,238 31,360,155 (1) See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures" (2) Recurring FFO excludes ''Other income'' as presented on the Consolidated Financial Statements



About Fronsac - Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Fronsac warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Fronsac with securities regulators, including the management report. Fronsac does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason, unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

The March 31th, 2020 financial statements and management discussion & analysis of Fronsac REIT may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact Jason Parravano at (450) 536-5328.