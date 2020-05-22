New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336773/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, ECG will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$53.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ECG will reach a market size of US$131.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$567.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cables and Leads - An Integral Part of Most Medical Equipment Recent Market Activity ECG Cables and Leads Dominate the Market EEG Cables and Leads: Also a Significant Market Pacemaker Leads Exhibit Steady Growth Defibrillator Leads on a Growth Trajectory Global Competitor Market Shares Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA) Boston Scientific Corporation (USA) ConMed Corporation (USA) Curbell Medical Products, Inc. (USA) Koninklijke Philips N.V (USA) Medtronic Plc. (USA) Schiller Americas Inc. (USA) LivaNova PLC (UK) Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA) Abbott Laboratories (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth Drivers and Market Trends Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices Risk of Cross-Contamination Increases the Demand for Disposable Leads Organic Matter on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads Bacterial Growth on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads Wireless ECG to Hamper the Market for Cables and Leads Portable Devices Drive Growth Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 57

