Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Ostomy Bags will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$123 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$101.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ostomy Bags will reach a market size of US$145.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





MEDICAL SPECIALTY BAGS MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Specialty Bags: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure CreatesSubstantial Opportunities Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors Developing Regions Exhibit Immense GrowthPotential Factors Driving Demand for Medical Specialty Bagsin Asia- Pacific & Other Developing Regions Increase in Number of Hospitals & ImprovedAccess to Care Services Growing Healthcare Awareness & HealthcareSpending Proliferation of Medical Tourism Stable Economic Scenario to Augment MarketProspects Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years Competitive Scenario Leading Players in the World Medical SpecialtyBags Market Vendors Emphasize Distribution Collaborations M&A Activity Select M&A Deals in the World MedicalSupplies Market (2015-2017) Global Competitor Market Shares Medical Specialty Bags Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Baxter International, Inc. (USA) C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA) Coloplast A/S (Denmark) ConvaTec Group Plc (UK) Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany) Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Hollister Incorporated (USA) Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan) MacoPharma (France) MacoPharma (France) Pall Corporation (USA) Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA) Westfield Medical Ltd. (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ostomy Bags: Leading Product Segment Blood Bags Emerge As Fastest Growing Category Disposable Bags Become the Norm Blood Bags with RFID Tag on the Rise Robust Market for Incontinence and UrinaryCollection Bags Favorable Reimbursement Policies Aid Use of Incontinence Bags New IV Solution Production Lines Fuel Growth in the IV Bags Market Demand for Environmentally CompatibleIV Containers Catching On CAPD Bags Gaining Importance for Dialysis Patients Sterilization Packaging Bags Propel Bags Market Progressive Advancements in Design & Functionality Fuel Growth Demand for Disposables to Rise in the Long Run PVC-Free Alternatives Gain Popularity Dueto Environmental and Health Concerns List of Alternative Materials Available for Select Medical Bags Engineered Polyolefin - An Efficient Alternativeto PVC Not-so-Stringent FDA Approval Norms: A Positive Driver Low Profits, Automation: Key Issues for ManualBlood Collection Devices Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion Increased Care Needs of Growing Aging PopulationAugments Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Specialty Bags Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Medical Specialty Bags Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Ostomy Bags (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Ostomy Bags (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Ostomy Bags (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: IV Fluid Bags (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: IV Fluid Bags (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: IV Fluid Bags (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: CAPD Bags (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: CAPD Bags (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: CAPD Bags (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Enteral Feeding Bags (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Enteral Feeding Bags (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Enteral Feeding Bags (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Urine Bags (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Urine Bags (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Urine Bags (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Blood Bags (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Blood Bags (Product Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Blood Bags (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Medical Specialty Bags Market Share (in %) by Company: 2

& 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Medical Specialty Bags Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 27: United States Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Canadian Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 30: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Medical Specialty Bags: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: Japanese Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 34: Chinese Medical Specialty Bags Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: Chinese Medical Specialty Bags Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Medical Specialty Bags Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: European Medical Specialty Bags Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 38: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: European Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 41: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: European Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 43: Medical Specialty Bags Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: French Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 45: French Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 46: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: German Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 48: German Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 49: Italian Medical Specialty Bags Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 51: Italian Medical Specialty Bags Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Medical Specialty Bags: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Medical Specialty Bags Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: United Kingdom Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 55: Spanish Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Spanish Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 57: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 58: Russian Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 60: Russian Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 61: Rest of Europe Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 62: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Rest of Europe Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 64: Asia-Pacific Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 65: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Asia-Pacific Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 69: Asia-Pacific Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 70: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Australian Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 72: Australian Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 73: Indian Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Indian Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 75: Medical Specialty Bags Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 76: Medical Specialty Bags Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: South Korean Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 78: Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Specialty Bags: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 82: Latin American Medical Specialty Bags Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 83: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Latin American Medical Specialty Bags Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Latin American Medical Specialty Bags Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 87: Latin American Medical Specialty Bags Marketby Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 88: Argentinean Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 89: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Argentinean Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 91: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Brazilian Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 93: Brazilian Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 94: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Mexican Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 96: Mexican Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 97: Rest of Latin America Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Latin America Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 100: The Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 101: Medical Specialty Bags Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 102: The Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 103: The Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 104: The Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Historic Marketby Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 105: Medical Specialty Bags Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 106: Iranian Market for Medical Specialty Bags: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Iranian Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 109: Israeli Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 110: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Israeli Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 112: Saudi Arabian Medical Specialty Bags Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 114: Saudi Arabian Medical Specialty Bags Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 115: Medical Specialty Bags Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: United Arab Emirates Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 117: Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 118: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Rest of Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 120: Rest of Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 121: African Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 123: African Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 110

