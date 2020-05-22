New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336765/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over 154.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2025, Chitosan will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 6.1 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 7.8 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Chitosan will reach a market size of 11.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 28.2 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled:



