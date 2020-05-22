VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC. (CSE: PRMO) (OTC: BUGVF) (FSE: 8BV) (DEU: 8BV) (MUN: 8BV) (STU: 8BV) (“Primo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received its NPN (Natural Product Number) from Health Canada. Primo Nutraceuticals hand sanitizers meet Health Canada's requirements for safety, effectiveness and quality.



In response to the increasing demand for hand sanitizers in Canada during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Health Canada has implemented an interim expedited licensing approach to help businesses like Primo to obtain the required authorizations to produce and distribute hand sanitizer. Consistent with the interim measure for alcohol-based hand sanitizers currently in place, Primo’s hand sanitizer can be distributed to healthcare and commercial settings across Canada.

The Natural Product Number NPN 80099466 issued to Primo will be located on every Primo product label distributed.

The Natural Product Number contains information about the natural health product and found to be safe, effective and of high quality under their recommended conditions of use. You can identify licensed natural health products by looking for the eight-digit Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Medicine Number (DIN-HM) on the label.

Sales are to commence in June 2020. No purchase orders are yet in place.

About Primo Nutraceuticals Inc.

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. (“Primo” or the “Company”) is dedicated to funding the rapid growth in production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and non-cannabis related products in Canada and the United States. Primo has invested in several brands and is pursuing partnerships with retailers and distribution companies in Canada and the United States. Primo's management is in the process of building a corporate road map to further vertically integrate the Company, specifically by way of “Primo” branded retail outlets - offering “Thrive,” “Primo,” and a selection of curated partner brands. The Company possesses proprietary formulas for cannabis edibles, topical, and tinctures. Primo is focused on building a strong presence in the hemp industry with the objective of extracting and selling cannabinoids (CBD) products in both Canada and the United States.

