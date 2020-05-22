New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocomposites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336752/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$3.8 Billion by the year 2025, Nanoclay will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$243.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$309.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nanoclay will reach a market size of US$317.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Developments in Novel Materials Research & Innovation Provides the Platform for Growth of Nanocomposites Recent Market Activity Nanocomposites: Market Overview Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Nanocomposites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Arkema Group (France) BASF SE (Germany) Cabot Corporation (USA) DSM (USA) DowDuPont, Inc. (USA) Elementis Specialties Inc. (USA) eSpin Technologies, Inc. (USA) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Foster Corporation (USA) Hybrid Plastics, Inc. (USA) Inframat Corporation (USA) InMat, Inc. (USA) Nanocor, Inc. (USA) Nanocyl S.A. (Belgium) Nanophase Technologies Corporation (USA) Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc. (USA) Powdermet, Inc. (USA) RTP Company (USA) Showa Denko K.K. (Japan) TNO (The Netherlands) Unitika Ltd. (Japan) Zyvex Technologies (USA)

Strong Demand for Reinforced Plastics Fuels Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites Strong Focus on Efficient & Environment Friendly Packaging Fuels Opportunities for Nanocomposites Nanocomposite Materials for Food Packaging Applications Beverage Packaging: The Largest End-User of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Demand for Nanocomposite Plastic Component & Parts Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Growing Interest in Fire Proofing Chemicals Spur Opportunities for Nanocomposites as Flame Retardants Tracing Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Rapidly Evolving Field of Energy Storage Bionanocomposites to Witness Spectacular Gains in Biomedical Applications Demand for Innovative New Electronic Materials to Power Next Generation Electronics Spurs Strong Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Electronics & Communications Industry Graphene Represents Bright Spot in Nanocomposites Market Challenges to Growth in the Market: A Review Cost Scalability Reliability, Durability and Repeatability

Table 1: Nanocomposites Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Nanocomposites Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Nanocomposites Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Nanoclay (Material Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Nanoclay (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Nanoclay (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Carbon Nanotubes (Material Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Carbon Nanotubes (Material Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Carbon Nanotubes (Material Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Nanofiber (Material Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Nanofiber (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Nanofiber (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Metal Oxide (Material Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Metal Oxide (Material Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Metal Oxide (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Graphene (Material Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Graphene (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Graphene (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Material Types (Material Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 22: Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Packaging (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Electronics & Semiconductors (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Electronics & Semiconductors (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Electronics & Semiconductors (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Coating (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Coating (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Coating (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Energy (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Energy (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Energy (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Nanocomposites Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: Nanocomposites Market in the United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 44: Nanocomposites Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 45: United States Nanocomposites Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: United States Nanocomposites Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Nanocomposites Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Nanocomposites Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 49: Canadian Nanocomposites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 50: Nanocomposites Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019 Table 51: Canadian Nanocomposites Market Shares in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Canadian Nanocomposites Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Nanocomposites Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 54: Canadian Nanocomposites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 55: Japanese Nanocomposites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Nanocomposites Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: Japanese Nanocomposites Market Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nanocomposites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Japanese Nanocomposites Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: Nanocomposites Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 61: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nanocomposites Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 62: Nanocomposites Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Chinese Nanocomposites Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Chinese Demand for Nanocomposites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Nanocomposites Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: Chinese Nanocomposites Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Nanocomposites Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 67: European Nanocomposites Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 68: Nanocomposites Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: European Nanocomposites Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Nanocomposites Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 71: European Nanocomposites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Nanocomposites Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: European Nanocomposites Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 74: Nanocomposites Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: European Nanocomposites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 76: Nanocomposites Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 77: French Nanocomposites Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: French Nanocomposites Market Share Shift by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: Nanocomposites Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 80: French Nanocomposites Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 81: French Nanocomposites Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 82: German Nanocomposites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 83: Nanocomposites Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: German Nanocomposites Market Share Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Nanocomposites Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: German Nanocomposites Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 87: Nanocomposites Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 88: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nanocomposites Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 89: Nanocomposites Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: Italian Nanocomposites Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Italian Demand for Nanocomposites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Nanocomposites Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 93: Italian Nanocomposites Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 94: United Kingdom Nanocomposites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 95: Nanocomposites Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 96: United Kingdom Nanocomposites Market Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nanocomposites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: United Kingdom Nanocomposites Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 99: Nanocomposites Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 100: Nanocomposites Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 101: Rest of Europe Nanocomposites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 102: Nanocomposites Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 103: Rest of Europe Nanocomposites Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 104: Nanocomposites Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Europe Nanocomposites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 106: Nanocomposites Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Nanocomposites Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Nanocomposites Market Share Shift by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Nanocomposites Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Nanocomposites Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Nanocomposites Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 112: Rest of World Nanocomposites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 113: Nanocomposites Market in Rest of World: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019 Table 114: Rest of World Nanocomposites Market Shares in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Rest of World Nanocomposites Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Nanocomposites Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 117: Rest of World Nanocomposites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

