MONTREAL, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) (TSX-V: HAR) announces the grant of 300,000 stock options to directors, officers and employees and 37,500 stock options to consultants. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of Harfang. All options vest on their date of grant and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of Harfang at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of ten (10) years from May 22, 2020.



Harfang also announces that, subject to required approvals from regulatory authorities, it will extend until July 12, 2022 the expiry date of 1,282,500 common share purchase warrants issued in connection with a private placement closed on July 12, 2018, under which Harfang distributed 2,565,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit. Each unit consisted of one (1) common share and one half purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling to subscribe for one (1) additional common share of Harfang at a price of $0.40 per share until July 12, 2020. No warrants have been exercised and reporting insiders of Harfang currently hold or control approximately 3.9 % of the warrants.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Québec. Harfang’s development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

