New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443566/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, High-Speed Placement Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$91.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$94.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, High-Speed Placement Equipment will reach a market size of US$221.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$346.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443566/?utm_source=GNW



SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity Surface Mount Technology (SMT) - A Prelude Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Market Overview Bright Prospects Ahead for SMT Equipment Market Asia-Pacific Evolves into the Core Market for SMT Equipment THE BOOMING ECM SECTOR TO BOOST DEMAND FOR SMT EQUIPMENT IN ASIA- PACIFIC China: Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Stellar Performance Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion Stable Momentum in Global PMI Benefits Augurs Well Global Competitor Market Shares Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) CyberOptics Corporation (USA) Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (USA) Fuji Corporation (Japan) Glenbrook Technologies, Inc. (USA) Heller Industries, Inc. (USA) Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA) Juki Corporation (Japan) Koh Young Technology, Inc. (South Korea) Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore) Mycronic AB (Sweden) Naprotek, Inc. (USA) Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium) Nordson DAGE (UK) Omron Corporation (Japan) Orbotech, Ltd. (Israel) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Saki Corporation (Japan) Teradyne, Inc. (USA) Universal Instruments Corporation (USA) Viscom AG (Germany) Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan) YXLON International GmbH (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Electronics Manufacturing to Boost Market Prospects for SMT Equipment Application Areas of SMT Across Key End-Use Sectors A Review of Primary End-Use Sectors for SMT Technology Consumer Electronics Telecommunication & Mobile Communication Devices Transportation and Automotive Electronics Medical and Healthcare Devices Aerospace & Defense Equipment LED Components Critical Importance of Automation Creates Conducive Environment for SMT Equipment Evolving Role of 'Smart Factory' to Fuel Sales of Fully Automated SMT Platforms Industry 4.0 Promulgates the Smart Factory Concept A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions IPC-HERMES-9852 Standard Readies PCB Board Flow Level for Industry 4.0 SMT Placement Equipment - The Traditional Revenue Contributor Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market in SMT Placement Equipment Market Machine Vision Gains Stronger Roots in SMT Placement Equipment Market Convergence Playing an Instrumental Role in Placement Equipment Market SMT Screen Print Equipment - The Fastest Growing Product Segment Market Drivers and Restraints for Various Screen-Printers Jet Printing Competes Stencil Printing in Screen Printer Market SMT Screen Printer Equipment Vendors Go for Integrated Solutions SMT Inspection Equipment Gain Traction as Focus Shifts from Detection to Prevention Rising Adoption of Lead-Free Solder Strengthens Sales of Inspection Equipment 'Right Timing' Influence Sales Patterns for SMT Inspection Equipment Repair and Rework also Drives Demand for AXIs Technological Advancements Spearheading Market Prospects for SMT Inspection Equipment Growing Package Complexity Driving Business Case for Advanced Inspection Equipment Drifting from Manual to Sensor-based Inspection Systems 3D Inspection Solutions to Drive Growth Productivity Optimization Drive Opens Ground for Next Generation AOIs AOI Segment Explores New Opportunities Second Generation AOI Control Solutions: Design is the Key for Success Advances in X-Ray Inspection Systems Drive Efficiency SMT Soldering Equipment Sees Strong Growth Prospects Trend-Setting Technologies Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth Lead-Free Solder: Emboldens Growth Opportunities Slow But Steady Growth Opportunities for SMT Cleaning Equipment Lead-Free Manufacturing Continues to Drive Demand Difficulties Faced in the Cleaning of Lead-free Equipment APT Drives the Market Impact of Government Regulations on SMT Cleaning Equipment Repair and Rework Emerge as an Integral Part of EMS - Drive Demand for SMT Repair & Rework Equipment Escalating Assembly Costs Drive Demand for Rework Equipment Need for Speed & Flexibility in Electronics Manufacturing Industry Spurs Growth Next Generation Electronics: Opens up Opportunities for SMT Shrinking PCB Size Paints Brighter Prospects Demand for 'High-Mix' Equipment on Rise Energy Efficient Equipment Come to Fore Amid Clamor for Environment Protection Machine Vision: A Stitch in Time From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile Electronic Contract Manufacturers - Key Consumer Segment of SMT Equipment ECMS Industry: Bitten by Pricing Pressures SMT - Not Completely Free of Defects Purchase Cycles Reward But Also Retard Growth Commoditization Kills Price Differentials Skewed Customer Profile Strains the Margins Used Equipment: The Threat is Real High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants Density Packing Voices Concerns for High Quality Placement and Inspection High False Calls and Escape Rates Dent Investor Confidence in SMT Inspection Equipment Multiple Technologies Cannibalize Sales for SMT Inspection Equipment Price Sensitivity: A Major Challenge for SMT Equipment Pricing Undercuts Market Leadership Challenges Faced by Advanced Manufacturing Industry Technology Challenges Constant Demand for Improved Processes and Materials Unstable Packaging Difficulty in Reworking Conflicts between Process Capability and Design Requirements Thermal Pad Voiding Latest Advancement in SMT Technology Technological Innovations Importance of Absolute Encoder in SMT Placement Smart Feeder Technology Focus on Responsive and Flexible Manufacturing Lines Ensuring Lower Cost and Smaller Footprint

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: High-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: High-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: High-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Medium-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Medium-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Medium-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Low-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Low-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2019 Table 12: Low-Speed Placement Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Automatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Automatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2019 Table 15: Automatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Optical Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Optical Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Optical Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 22: X-Ray Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: X-Ray Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: X-Ray Inspection Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: United States Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in the United States by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Canadian Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 33: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 34: Japanese Market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: Japanese Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 40: European Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: European Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: European Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: 2020-2027 Table 44: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 46: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in France by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: French Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 48: French Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 49: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: German Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 51: German Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 52: Italian Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 54: Italian Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: United Kingdom Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 58: Rest of Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: 2020-2027 Table 59: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Rest of Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 64: Rest of World Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Rest of World Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 66: Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 69

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443566/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001