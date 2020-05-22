New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Fasteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336746/?utm_source=GNW

6 billion by 2027. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low of 35. 4 points in 2020 as compared to 53. 8 in 2019. This indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers’ inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy. The US economy will shrink by -5. 9% while the Chinese economy will fall to a devastating 1. 2%. As aerospace & automotive industries, the two largest end-use markets bite the dust, industrial fasteners will feel the pain.



- The importance of fasteners can be put into perspective by the fact that these tiny components comprising screws, nuts, bolts, pins and hinges, play a big role in providing support and mobility to equipment and machines. Securing essential joints is vital and fastener failure and breakage can result in machine and structural failure and damage to property and life. After this period of hiatus, growth trends in the market during the pre-COVID-19 period will gradually re-emergence as the economy begins to normalize. These trends will include increasing use of novel threaded and plastic fasteners; technology innovations in fastener forms and functions; rising wave of miniaturization drives demand for micro fasteners and miniature fasteners in myriad types and styles; popularity of miniature clinch fasteners with the ability to offer strong, permanent and reusable fastener solutions in applications utilizing “ultra-thin” metal sheets; focus on light weighting in the automotive and aerospace sectors and the ensuing interest in plastic fasteners; increased investments in industrial automation, motion control & robotics; rise of innovative fastener materials as alternatives to traditional all-metal fasteners and launch of hybrid fasteners featuring a blend of metal and injection-molded plastic elements; popularity of titanium fasteners in the aerospace sector. R&D investments in fastener technology will recover steadily supported by the evolving needs of new generation products and need for new assembly line solutions. Higher commercial value of features such as component disassembly in end-products will help replace traditional joining methods such as adhesives, rivets, and welding with fasteners. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as rising public sector investments in defense, infrastructure and aerospace in countries such as China, Malaysia, South Korea and India; growing foreign direct investments in the manufacturing sector in key Asian economies; and rise of the region as the global production hub of electrical and electronic components, automobiles and industrial machinery.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession Impacts on Few Manufacturing Sectors in a Nutshell Manufacturing Stares at a Grim Future but Remains Optimistic Fasteners: A Preview An Overview of Industrial Fasteners Manufacturing, Construction and Automotive Sectors to Drive Demand for Industrial Fasteners in Future Recent Market Activity Anticipated Rise in Vehicle Sales to Foster Global Automotive Fasteners Market Growth Increase in Air Travel Post COVID-19 Market Scenario to Fuel Long Term Growth in the Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Competitive Landscape Highly Fragmented Industry Structure Characterized by Intense Competition Leading Players Worldwide Industrial Fastener Vendors Eye on Acquisitions to Expand Portfolios and Geographical Reach Competition in the Aerospace Fasteners Industry Global Competitor Market Shares Industrial Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019E Aerospace Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Industry: A Key End-user of Industrial Fasteners Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis on Quality Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities for Fasteners Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Innovation Novel Coatings Help Automotive Fasteners to Comply with Lightweighting Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat over Mechanical Fasteners Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign Aerospace Industry: A Strong End-Use Market for Fasteners Healthy Outlook for Commercial Aviation Industry Post COVID-

Suggests Opportunities for Aerospace Fasteners Fastener Innovations over the Years Thermission Coating for Longer Lasting Surface Protection for Fasteners Technological Innovations Driving Demand Focus on Safety Spurs Tool Innovations Lighter the Better’ - New Mantra Driving Sales Titanium Aerospace Fasteners to Grow in Importance Electrical & Electronic Equipment - Potential Growth Sector in Years to Come Special End-use Industries Underpin Growth Medical Equipment Industry - Yet another Crucial End-use Sector Developments in the Industrial Fastener Industry A Note on Technological Advancements Recent Innovations Challenges to Reckon With Secondary Locking Devices to Bite into Fastener Share Impact of e-business and e-commerce on Industrial Fastener Industry

