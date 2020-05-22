New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443565/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$108.5 Billion by the year 2025, Road will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Road will reach a market size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$22 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443565/?utm_source=GNW



GLOBAL NAVIGATION SATELLITE SYSTEM (GNSS) MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS): A Prelude GPS, GLONASS, Beidou/BDS, Galileo and NAVIC: A Comparison of GNSS Platforms Recent Market Activity Economic Benefits Offered Create Conducive Environment for Wider Proliferation Expanded Use Case & Wide Addressable Market Keep Market Momentum Intact High Tide in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth Global Positioning System (GPS): The Widely Adopted GNSS Platform Full-Fledged Roll Out of GPS III to Further Augment Commercial Use of GPS Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors High-Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions Bright Prospects Ahead for GNSS Solutions Market Global Competitor Market Shares Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Avidyne Corporation (USA) Collins Aerospace (USA) FEI-Zyfer, Inc. (USA) Furuno USA, Inc. (USA) Garmin International, Inc. (USA) Hemisphere GNSS Inc. (Canada) Hexagon AB (Sweden) Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland) NovAtel, Inc. (Canada) KVH Industries, Inc. (USA) L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (USA) Microsemi Corporation (USA) MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan) Magellan Navigation, Inc. (USA) Mio Technology Benelux N.V. (Belgium) Navman New Zealand (New Zealand) NavCom Technology, Inc. (USA) Navico, Inc. (USA) Orolia Group (France) Raytheon Company (USA) TomTom International B.V. (The Netherlands) Topcon Corporation (Japan) Trimble Navigation Limited (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Road Applications: Important End-Use Category for GNSS Solutions As Satellite Navigation Becomes a Core Technology Block for Connected Car Systems & Autonomous Driving, Automotive Industry Emerges as a Key Revenue Pocket Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management & Asset Tracking Augurs Well Driverless Cars: A Bright Prospect for High-End GNSS Systems Mining Entities Prefer GNSS for Machine Control Applications GNSS Gains Prominence in Infrastructure Development & Road Construction Increased Uptake of LBS Propagates Huge Growth Opportunities Advanced Surveying/Mapping Technologies Widen Scope & Span of GNSS Integration of GNSS Improves Architectural Survey Process Growing Lenience towards GIS Instigates New Opportunities for GNSS Aviation: A Niche End-Use Market for GNSS Healthy Commercial Aviation Outlook Bodes Well Rise of Unmanned Aircraft Extends New Set of Opportunities GNSS Extends its Proficiency in Marine Applications As Well Military & Defense: The Traditional Application Segment for GNSS/GPS Devices GNSS Continues to be a Specialized Tool for Timing Applications GNSS Assumes Critical Importance in Agriculture Sector Precision Farming Programs Lend Platform for GNSS in Agriculture Sector GNSS Emerges as Viable Tool for Georeferencing GNSS for Ecology & Geology Study Programs GNSS Seeks to Emerge as Disaster Prediction Tool GPS and HazMat Tracking - A Critical Use GNSS Makes Huge Progress in Mobile Devices Convergence with Smartphones: The Path-breaking Development for GNSS Handheld GNSS/GPS Devices Gain Mass Market Appeal Smart GPS Devices Outwit Traditional GPS Units - Attract New Opportunities Traditional GNSS Device Manufacturers Focus on Innovations amid Growing Competition from Smartphones Fitness & Sports: Fast Emerging Application Areas Technology Developments: The Lifeline for Commercial GPS Devices High-Precision Receivers Elevate Performance of GPS Augmentation Technologies Enhance Geographic Reach & Reliability of GPS Growing Availability and Declining Device Prices Provide Growth Impetus Availability of Economical GPS Chips Boost Commercial Application Affordable GPS Devices Rise in Popularity Wireless Connectivity Drives GPS Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Road (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Road (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Road (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Location-based Services (LBS) (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Location-based Services (LBS) (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Location-based Services (LBS) (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Survey/Mapping (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Survey/Mapping (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Survey/Mapping (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 21: Canadian Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Japanese Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 24: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Demand for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 32: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 35: French Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Demand for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: United Kingdom Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 48: Spanish Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 53: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 63: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 66: Indian Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Demand for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 80: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 87: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Iranian Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 99: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 101: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 114: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled:



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443565/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001