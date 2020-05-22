New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probiotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336745/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$38.7 Billion by the year 2025, Bacteria will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$960.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$833 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bacteria will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Probiotics: Harnessing the Huge Potential of the Human Microbiome in Transforming Health and Wellness Recent Market Activity Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive Widespread Adoption Select Probiotic Bacteria and their Area of Benefit Growing Prominence of Functional Foods in Effective Maintenance of General Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver Biopolymers for Stabilization of Probiotics in Foods Sales of Mood Enhancing and Brain Health Probiotic Food Products Gain Momentum Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health Related Food & Drinks Global Market Outlook Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits Offered by Probiotics Drive Strong Growth in the Developed Markets Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential Global Competitor Market Shares Probiotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

AMUL (India) Attune Foods, LLC (USA) Bifodan A/S (Denmark) Biocare Copenhagen ApS (Denmark) BioGaia AB (Sweden) Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. (China) China-Biotics Inc. (China) Chobani, LLC (USA) Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark) Daflorn Ltd. (Bulgaria) Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (USA) Groupe Danone SA (France) DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark) Garden of Life LLC (USA) General Mills, Inc. (USA) Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. (China) Kirkman Group, Inc. (USA) Institut Rosell-Lallemand Inc. (Canada) Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan) Natren, Inc. (USA) Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) Probi AB (Sweden) Renew Life Formulas, Inc. (USA) Seven Seas Ltd. (UK) Valio Ltd. (Finland) Winclove Probiotics B.V. (Netherlands) Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Rising Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment and Probiotics' Potential in Managing Various Health Conditions Drive Strong Market Growth Probiotics: A Step towards Better Nutraceuticals Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal Complaints Hay Fever Treatment Allergy Prevention Lowering Side Effects of Antibiotics Benefits of Psychobiotics Reducing Risk of Heart Diseases Significance in Bone Health Improves Oral Health Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Reduces Bloating Common Cold Sore Throats Sepsis Celiac Disease Microbiome Women's Health, Pregnancy and Breast Feeding Sepsis in Pre-term Infants Alleviation of Depressive Symptoms Associated with MDD Probiotics: Vital to Endure Chemotherapy? For Immuno-Suppressed Subjects Treatment of Severe Burn Injuries Growing Demand for Probiotic Dairy Products Benefit Market Expansion Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle Probiotic Yogurt: One of the Dominant and Fastest Growing Probiotic Products Probiotics Cash in on Greek Yogurt’s Popularity Promising Applications of Probiotics in Non-Dairy Products Offers Immense Growth Potential Select Probiotics Applications in Non-Dairy Products Meat-Based Probiotic Products: An Efficient Mode of Probiotic Delivery to the GI Tract Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Big Thing Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional Supplements Category Women: An important Consumer Category for Probiotic Dietary Supplements Innovative Ingredients Extend Scope of Probiotics to Everyday Products Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children and Infants Boosts Demand Probiotics Reduces Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea among Infants Probiotics Help Children Fight Atopic Dermatitis Infant Probiotics - Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus Probiotics in Pediatric Gastrointestinal (GI) Therapy Beneficial Effects of Probiotics on Skin Functioning Promote Demand in Personal Care Products Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend Research Focus on Positive Effects of Probiotics on Skin Ailments Growing Prominence of Probiotics in Weight Management Offers Opportunities on a Platter Probiotics to Enhance Metabolism in Obese Patients Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management Booming Demand for Quality Animal Produce Drives Demand for Animal Feed Probiotics Probiotics in Poultry Feed to Enhance Yield without Adverse Effects Growing Interest in Food Nanotechnology Opens Up New Avenues of Growth for Nano-Sized Probiotic Additives Nanoencapsulation to Offer Eco-Friendly Delivery of Probiotics Ever-changing Consumer Preferences Triggers Research & Development Activity List of Currently Used Probiotic Cultures Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Aging Population Longer Life Expectancy Ballooning Global Population Rapid Urbanization Rising Disposable Incomes Growing Middle Class Population Viability: A Cause of Concern Microencapsulation Improve Delivery of Probiotics Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell

