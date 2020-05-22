VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held today:



Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld James Arthurs 200,941,974 94.96% 10,672,770 5.04% Jane Bird 210,472,034 99.46% 1,142,710 0.54% Laura A. Cillis 210,663,383 99.55% 951,361 0.45% Donald Demens 202,476,325 95.68% 9,135,405 4.32% Lee Doney 198,544,446 93.82% 13,070,298 6.18% Daniel Nocente 210,764,892 99.60% 849,852 0.40% Cheri Phyfer 209,823,180 99.15% 1,788,550 0.85% Michael T. Waites 210,763,804 99.60% 850,940 0.40%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 214,139,384, representing 57.07% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 648-4500



