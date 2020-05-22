VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held today:

Name of NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
James Arthurs200,941,97494.96%10,672,7705.04%
Jane Bird210,472,03499.46%1,142,7100.54%
Laura A. Cillis210,663,38399.55%951,3610.45%
Donald Demens202,476,32595.68%9,135,4054.32%
Lee Doney198,544,44693.82%13,070,2986.18%
Daniel Nocente210,764,89299.60%849,8520.40%
Cheri Phyfer209,823,18099.15%1,788,5500.85%
Michael T. Waites210,763,80499.60%850,9400.40%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 214,139,384, representing 57.07% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500

 