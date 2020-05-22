New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Rubber Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443563/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$91.3 Billion by the year 2025, Mechanical Rubber Goods will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mechanical Rubber Goods will reach a market size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Industrial Rubber Products: Recovering Economy to Propel Market Growth Recent Market Activity Developing Markets Continue to Lead Growth, Developed Markets on the Rebound Stable Economic Outlook Augurs Well for Industrial Rubber Products Market Mechanical Rubber Goods Category Continues to Lead Industrial Rubber Products Market A Review of Major End-Use Markets Stable Outlook for Automotive Industry to Support Demand for Industrial Rubber Products Construction Industry: Resurgence to Positively Impact Demand for Industrial Rubber Products Construction Industry on the Recovery Mode Global Competitor Market Shares Industrial Rubber Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Avon Rubber Plc (UK) Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Bridgestone Corporation (Japan) ContiTech AG (Germany) Cooper Standard (US) Dayco Products (US) Delphi Automotive PLC (UK) Eaton Corporation (US) Eaton Hydraulics Group (US) EnPro Industries, Inc. (US) Federal-Mogul Corporation (US) Fenner Plc (UK) Gates Corporation (US) Habasit AG (Switzerland) Henniges Automotive (US) Hutchinson S.A. (France) JSJ Corporation (US) Sparks Belting Company (US) Meiji Rubber & Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan) Myers Industries, Inc. (US) Patch Rubber Company (US) Nichirin Co., Ltd. (Japan) NOK Corporation (Japan) Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US) Semperit AG Holding (Austria) Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. (Japan) The Freudenberg Group (Germany) The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd. (Japan) Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan) Toyo Tire and Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan) Toyoda Gosei Company Limited (Japan) Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

Industrial Machinery - Trends in Industrial Production to Influence Industrial Rubber Products Market Aerospace & Transportation Equipment: A Promising Market for Rubber Products Other End-Use Markets Appliances & Household Products Agriculture Computer & Office Equipment Food Industry Wiper Blades Market: Safety Drives Demand Factors Affecting the Wiper Systems Market On a Scale of 1-

Market Drivers Enhancements in Wiper Blade Market Vehicular Hose Market: An Insight New Designs and Superior Performance Qualities Boost Market Rising Threat from Substitute Products Rubber Faces Stiff Challenge from Thermoplastic Elastomers Technological Advancements Lower Demand for Replacement Parts Chloroprene Rubber in Automobile & Construction Products: Favorable Prospects Adhesives Market: The Largest Consumer of Chloroprene Rubber Soy Oil-Based Rubber: Way to Go Innovative Solutions to Transform Rubber Industry Environmental Concerns Drive Focus onto Recycled Products Competitive Landscape M&A Activity in Industrial Rubber Goods Market (2007-2016)

