New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05288994/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$6.7 Billion by the year 2025, Wastewater/Effluent will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$194.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$164.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wastewater/Effluent will reach a market size of US$310.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05288994/?utm_source=GNW



ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Environmental Contamination - An Area of Growing Concern Recent Market Activity Outlook Growing Significance of Environmental Safety in Developing Nations Competitive Scenario Challenges Faced Legislations Drive Demand Growing Demand for Clean Environment Ups the Need for Environmental Testing Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Pushes Demand for Testing Procedures Rapid Testing Technologies - A Fast Growing Segment Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster Dissolved Oxygen Analysis and Growing Significance Role of RT-ddPCR Techniques for Quantitating RNA Viruses in Water Samples Growing Use of Immunoassays in Environmental Testing Rise in List of Products Identified as Toxic Drives Demand for Novel Tests Poor Indoor Air Quality ups the Demand for Testing Services Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Environmental Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AB Sciex LLC (USA) Alex Stewart International (UK) ALS Limited (USA) BioControl Systems, Inc. (USA) Bureau Veritas S.A. (France) Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg) Intertek Group plc. (UK) Mérieux NutriSciences (USA) Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (USA) SGS SA (Switzerland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Environmental Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Environmental Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Environmental Testing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Wastewater/Effluent (Sample) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Wastewater/Effluent (Sample) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Wastewater/Effluent (Sample) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Soil (Sample) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Soil (Sample) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Soil (Sample) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Water (Sample) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Water (Sample) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Water (Sample) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Air (Sample) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Air (Sample) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Air (Sample) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Rapid Method (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Rapid Method (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Rapid Method (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Conventional (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Conventional (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Conventional (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Organic Compounds (Contaminant) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Organic Compounds (Contaminant) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Organic Compounds (Contaminant) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Microbial Contamination (Contaminant) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Microbial Contamination (Contaminant) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Microbial Contamination (Contaminant) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Heavy Metals (Contaminant) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Heavy Metals (Contaminant) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 30: Heavy Metals (Contaminant) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Residues (Contaminant) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Residues (Contaminant) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 33: Residues (Contaminant) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Solids (Contaminant) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Solids (Contaminant) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 36: Solids (Contaminant) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Environmental Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: United States Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Environmental Testing Market in the United States by Sample: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 39: United States Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 41: United States Environmental Testing Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 42: United States Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: United States Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Environmental Testing Market in the United States by Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 45: United States Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 46: Canadian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Canadian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 48: Environmental Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 49: Environmental Testing Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 50: Environmental Testing Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Canadian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Canadian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Canadian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review by Contaminant in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 54: Environmental Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 55: Japanese Market for Environmental Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Environmental Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Japanese Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 59: Environmental Testing Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 60: Japanese Environmental Testing Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Japanese Market for Environmental Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Environmental Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Japanese Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 64: Chinese Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 66: Chinese Environmental Testing Market by Sample: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 68: Chinese Environmental Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 69: Environmental Testing Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Chinese Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 72: Chinese Environmental Testing Market by Contaminant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Environmental Testing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 73: European Environmental Testing Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 74: Environmental Testing Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: European Environmental Testing Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: European Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020-2027 Table 77: Environmental Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: European Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: European Environmental Testing Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 80: European Environmental Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 81: Environmental Testing Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: European Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020-2027 Table 83: Environmental Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: European Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 85: Environmental Testing Market in France by Sample: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: French Environmental Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 87: French Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: French Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 89: French Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 90: French Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Environmental Testing Market in France by Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: French Environmental Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 93: French Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 94: Environmental Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: German Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 96: German Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: German Environmental Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 98: Environmental Testing Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: German Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Environmental Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: German Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 102: German Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 103: Italian Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 105: Italian Environmental Testing Market by Sample: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 106: Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 107: Italian Environmental Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 108: Environmental Testing Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Italian Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 111: Italian Environmental Testing Market by Contaminant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Environmental Testing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: United Kingdom Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 116: Environmental Testing Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 117: United Kingdom Environmental Testing Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Environmental Testing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2012-2019 Table 120: United Kingdom Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 121: Spanish Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Spanish Environmental Testing Historic Market Review by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 123: Environmental Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 124: Environmental Testing Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 125: Environmental Testing Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: Spanish Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Spanish Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Spanish Environmental Testing Historic Market Review by Contaminant in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 129: Environmental Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 130: Russian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Environmental Testing Market in Russia by Sample: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 132: Russian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 134: Russian Environmental Testing Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 135: Russian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Russian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Environmental Testing Market in Russia by Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 138: Russian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 139: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020-2027 Table 140: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 143: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 144: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 145: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020-2027 Table 146: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 148: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 149: Environmental Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Environmental Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Sample: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 153: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 155: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Environmental Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 160: Environmental Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Australian Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 162: Australian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Australian Environmental Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 164: Environmental Testing Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 Table 165: Australian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Environmental Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Australian Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 168: Australian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 169: Indian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Indian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 171: Environmental Testing Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 172: Environmental Testing Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 173: Environmental Testing Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 174: Indian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Indian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Indian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review by Contaminant in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 177: Environmental Testing Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 178: Environmental Testing Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: South Korean Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 180: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Environmental Testing Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: South Korean Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 183: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Environmental Testing Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: South Korean Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 186: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Environmental Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 191: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Environmental Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2012-2019 Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 196: Latin American Environmental Testing Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 197: Environmental Testing Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Latin American Environmental Testing Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Latin American Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 201: Latin American Environmental Testing Market by Sample: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 202: Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 203: Latin American Environmental Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 204: Environmental Testing Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 205: Latin American Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 207: Latin American Environmental Testing Market by Contaminant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 208: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020-2027 Table 209: Environmental Testing Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 210: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 212: Argentinean Environmental Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 213: Environmental Testing Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 214: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020-2027 Table 215: Environmental Testing Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 216: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 217: Environmental Testing Market in Brazil by Sample: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 218: Brazilian Environmental Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 219: Brazilian Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: Brazilian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 221: Brazilian Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 222: Brazilian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Environmental Testing Market in Brazil by Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 224: Brazilian Environmental Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 225: Brazilian Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 226: Environmental Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 227: Mexican Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 228: Mexican Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 229: Mexican Environmental Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 230: Environmental Testing Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 Table 231: Mexican Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Environmental Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 233: Mexican Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 234: Mexican Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 235: Rest of Latin America Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027 Table 236: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Latin America by Sample: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 237: Rest of Latin America Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 238: Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 239: Rest of Latin America Environmental Testing Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 240: Rest of Latin America Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 241: Rest of Latin America Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2

to 2027 Table 242: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Latin America by Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 243: Rest of Latin America Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 244: The Middle East Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 245: Environmental Testing Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 246: The Middle East Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 247: The Middle East Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027 Table 248: The Middle East Environmental Testing Historic Market by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 249: Environmental Testing Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 250: The Middle East Environmental Testing Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 251: Environmental Testing Market in the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 252: The Middle East Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 253: The Middle East Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027 Table 254: The Middle East Environmental Testing Historic Market by Contaminant in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 255: Environmental Testing Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 256: Iranian Market for Environmental Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 257: Environmental Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2012-2019 Table 258: Iranian Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 259: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 260: Environmental Testing Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 261: Iranian Environmental Testing Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 262: Iranian Market for Environmental Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 263: Environmental Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2012-2019 Table 264: Iranian Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 265: Israeli Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020-2027 Table 266: Environmental Testing Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 267: Israeli Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 268: Israeli Environmental Testing Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 269: Israeli Environmental Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 270: Environmental Testing Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 271: Israeli Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020-2027 Table 272: Environmental Testing Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 273: Israeli Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 274: Saudi Arabian Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 275: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 276: Saudi Arabian Environmental Testing Market by Sample: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 277: Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 278: Saudi Arabian Environmental Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 279: Environmental Testing Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 280: Saudi Arabian Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 281: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 282: Saudi Arabian Environmental Testing Market by Contaminant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 283: Environmental Testing Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 284: United Arab Emirates Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 285: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 286: Environmental Testing Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: United Arab Emirates Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 288: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 289: Environmental Testing Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 290: United Arab Emirates Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 291: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 292: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027 Table 293: Rest of Middle East Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019 Table 294: Rest of Middle East Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 295: Rest of Middle East Environmental Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 296: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 Table 297: Rest of Middle East Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 298: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027 Table 299: Rest of Middle East Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019 Table 300: Rest of Middle East Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 301: African Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027 Table 302: Environmental Testing Market in Africa by Sample: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 303: African Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 304: Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 305: African Environmental Testing Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 306: African Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 307: African Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027 Table 308: Environmental Testing Market in Africa by Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 309: African Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05288994/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001