VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation announced that it has given notice today of a full redemption on June 23, 2020 of its outstanding C$400 million 3.60%, Series CM Notes due January 26, 2021 (CUSIP No. 87971MAT0) and its outstanding C$500 million 3.20%, Series CO Notes due April 5, 2021 (CUSIP No. 87971MAV5). The redemption price for each series of notes will be calculated in accordance with the applicable indenture.



This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, or sell, any securities.

