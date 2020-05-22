EDMONTON, Alberta, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“AMI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:AMI) announces its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Corporation’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Athabasca Minerals Inc. website at www.athabascaminerals.com.
Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer, states: “In 2020, we continue to advance our corporate strategies with steady progress in transforming, diversifying, and creating value across the Corporation’s businesses. Our base division, AMI Aggregates, has been strengthened with the Coffey Lake Pit opening ahead of schedule and from early revenue generation in Q1-2020. It has also expanded geographically with its 50% joint-venture interest in the Buckhorn Quarry Project located 90 minutes from the Greater Toronto Area, where regulatory and permitting processes are underway. AMI RockChain continues to experience ongoing and growing demand based on a large number of project bids in Q1-2020 where the RockChainTM platform and associated algorithm are being used extensively to optimize supply and delivery of aggregates. We also continue to make good progress with AMI Silica’s Duvernay Silica Sand Project. We continue to collaborate with our pending partner to update front-end engineering and development (FEED) in relation to project requirements, synergies and joint interest.”
“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn, AMI has responded with ‘safety-first’ mindset and protocols. We have also proactively adapted to and adjusted for fluctuations in business rhythm in the construction and energy markets with a series of measures proactively taken to reduce and optimize payroll by approximately 30% at all levels of the company, including the Board of Directors. We are focused on preserving our cash position throughout 2020 to sustain progress in advancing our strategic initiatives and corporate objectives.”
Q1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Business Highlights
Athabasca Minerals reports the following key highlights in Q1 2020:
Fiscal Management & Reporting
Subsequent Events
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|($ thousands of CDN,
|Three Months Ended Mar 31
|unless otherwise noted)
|2020
|2019
|Aggregate sales revenue
|$
|489
|0
|Management services revenue
|271
|434
|Revenue
|760
|434
|Gross (loss) profit
|41
|(136
|)
|Total loss and comprehensive loss
|(816
|)
|(1,055
|)
|Cash position
|1,736
|5,276
|Net cash generated (used) in the period
|(259
|)
|198
|Loss per share ($ per share)
|Basic
|(.018
|)
|(.026
|)
|Fully diluted
|(.018
|)
|(.026
|)
OUTLOOK
In 2020, the Corporation is positioning for growth across each of its three divisions: AMI Aggregates, AMI Silica, and AMI RockChain.
AMI Aggregates
The base division will generate revenues from commercial operations and production at the Coffey Lake Public Pit, as well as its True North Staging Hub; both located in the high-demand region of oilsands industrial region.
Royalty agreements remain in place to earn revenues from strategic partners interested in harvesting aggregates from several AMI corporate pits.
AMI is also pursuing pit management services and leveraging its expertise to support First Nation partners, government and/or municipality resources or existing operations.
A strategic joint venture (“JV”) relationship has been established for the development of the Buckhorn Quarry in Ontario, approximately 90 minutes from the Greater Toronto Area (“GTA”). The Project JV is currently engaged in the regulatory and permitting process with the goal to be in production in 2H 2021 subject to approval timing. AMI intends to pursue a similar JV approach for the development of the Corporation’s Richardson Quarry Project north of Fort McMurray over the next 2 years and is engaged in ongoing discussions with potentially interested parties.
The Corporation currently has listed non-core gravel assets for disposition in order to enhance its cash position.
AMI RockChain
AMI RockChain is ‘a midstreamer of aggregates, enabled by technology’. The subsidiary is uniquely focused on enhanced price/delivery solutions in mapping customer orders to aggregates suppliers and transportation companies using technology for greater speed and efficiency. AMI RockChain purchases and takes custody of aggregates using its ‘Solution Finder’ algorithm in conjunction with its RockChainTM digital platform. This gives AMI RockChain distinctive advantages in the scope of its outreach, its ability to handle a large volume of bids, and in the turnaround time for networking optimal solutions for customers requiring aggregates. AMI RockChain is additionally reinforced by an in-house Quality Control/Quality Assurance program to ensure customer requirements are met upon delivery.
AMI RockChain is focused on continued growth by expanding its geographic coverage across Western Canada and from increased customer applications across various market-sectors. The subsidiary is also focused on continuous improvements and advancements relating to technology development, operational excellence, its supply chain data network, growing key clients and servicing repeat customers.
AMI Silica
AMI Silica’s Duvernay Project will continue to advance with priority given its five-year offtake agreement with Shell Canada Energy. The development program is presently focused on revising the Front-end Engineering & Development (FEED) in collaboration with a pending industrial partner, obtaining permits, and thereafter confirming Financial Investment Decision (FID) to proceed to Execution.
AMI Silica’s Montney Silica Sand Delineation & Development program is being re-adjusted for cashflow management purposes in relation to concurrent demands related to the Duvernay Project. Together with its existing joint-venture (JV) partner, ‘Privco’, the parties are taking a measured approach concerning expenditures in order to confirm the most suitable and cost-effective location for development within the 370,650-acre (150,000 hectare) area in which the JV holds mineral leases.
Mergers, Acquisitions & Strategic Joint Ventures
AMI continues to be active with screening, assessing, and reviewing acquisition and joint venture investment opportunities that are synergistic to the Corporation’s portfolio, accretive, and able to expand revenues in the use and application of industrial minerals.
COVID-19
COVID-19 is having an adverse impact on global economic conditions, which has had an adverse effect on the Corporation’s business and financial position. The magnitude of the financial impact to the Corporation from COVID-19 remains uncertain. Athabasca Minerals is navigating the situation on an ongoing basis with respect to making appropriate and prudent business decisions, including right-sizing the organization accordingly. The Corporation’s divisions and associated operations have been deemed an essential business supporting construction, infrastructure and the energy sector. AMI will continue to monitor and adhere to the required protocols to ensure compliance and to mitigate the risks to staff, and to key stakeholders in its supply chain.
