CHICAGO, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company ("Century" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced that, due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees, and stakeholders, the Company has decided to hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) in a virtual-only format. The Company also announced that it was changing the start time to 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Monday, June 8, 2020. Online access to the Annual Meeting will begin at 2:45 p.m. Central Time. Stockholders can participate in the Annual Meeting via a live audio webcast.



As described in the Company’s Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 22, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement”), stockholders at the close of business on April 21, 2020, the record date, are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CENX2020 and to ask questions and/or vote, stockholders will be required to enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Stockholders may vote in advance of the Annual Meeting at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone at 1-800-690-6903, 24 hours a day through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on the day before the Annual Meeting and may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CENX2020.

The Company urges all stockholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card, voting instruction form and notice of internet availability included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be reissued or updated to reflect the change in meeting format and time and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Additional information has been filed with the SEC concerning the Annual Meeting.

