Irvine, CA, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services (PDS®) announces its Founder & CEO, Stephen E. Thorne, IV, will join Amir Aghdaei, CEO of Envista (NVST), in a new webinar, COVID-19 and the Evolving Landscape of Dentistry. Envista, a newly public company representing more than 30 dental brands including KaVo, Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco, helps dental professionals deliver the best possible patient care. During the webinar, which takes place Thursday, May 28 at 1:00 PST/4:00 PM EST, Mr. Thorne and Mr. Aghdaei will discuss the impact the Coronavirus pandemic has had on the dental industry, safety in the dental practice, the evolving landscape of dentistry, and more. During the sought-after event, which will be moderated by Joseph Feldsien, SVP, Clinical Technology Enablement at Pacific Dental Services, the two leaders will provide the audience with key insights about how they’ve navigated their organizations during this unprecedented health crisis. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the interactive session. Mark your calendar to join this webinar. To register in advance, click HERE to attend the event on Thursday, May 28 at 1:00 PST/4:00 PM EST.

Due to COVID-19, dentistry leaders have had to quickly develop strategies that best position their organizations, while also being thoughtful about the future. “The Coronavirus pandemic is like nothing else we’ve seen and dentistry will be forever changed,” said Mr. Thorne of PDS, which supports over 800 dental practices in 22 states. “It’s more important than ever that we work together as we shape the future of dentistry, and I’m pleased we’re able to discuss these important issues in this forum.”

Pacific Dental Services partnered with Envista for the implementation of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) for its supported dental practices. Cone Beam Computed Tomography is an innovative imaging technology that provides clinicians with 3D views of their patients’ dental anatomy. This monumental achievement allows the dentists utilizing 3D imaging with a state-of-the-art diagnostic tool and allows patients to be more engaged and see what their dentists see – a more comprehensive view of their teeth, oral, and maxillofacial region. The extraordinary visibility of 3D imaging will lead to a greater understanding of dental conditions and treatment plan options. Pacific Dental Services’ primary purpose is to support dentists so they can create Healthier, Happier Patients® and today’s announcement is part of the DSO’s commitment to patient-centric care.

