1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Rudimentary Industry Roundup Where Do Opportunities Lie? Raw Material Availability - A Crucial Factor for Adhesive Manufacturing Manufacturing Shift to Low Cost Destinations Recent Market Activity Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Adhesives Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth Urbanization - A Mega Growth Driver Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Adhesives in Developing Countries Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Adhesives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3M Company (USA) Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA) Adhesives Technology Corp. (USA) Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands) Ashland, Inc. (USA) Avery Dennison Corporation (USA) BASF SE (Germany) Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK) Bemis Associates, Inc. (USA) Berry Global, Inc. (USA) Adchem Corporation (USA) Bostik (USA) Covestro AG (Germany) DIC Corporation (Japan) DowDuPont Inc. (USA) DYMAX Corp. (USA) Franklin International, Inc. (USA) Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (USA) H.B. Fuller Company (USA) Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany) Huntsman Corporation (USA) Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA) Permatex, Inc. (USA) LORD Corporation (USA) Mapei S.p.A. (Italy) Momentive (USA) PPG Industries (USA) RPM International, Inc. (USA) DAP Products, Inc. (USA) Sika AG (Switzerland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Conventional Adhesive Technology: An Overview Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives: A Breakthrough in Adhesive Technologies Cyanoacrylates Epoxies Rising Demand and Product Innovation Boost Industrial Adhesives Market Overview of Automotive Adhesives Market Wood Adhesives Market to Exhibit Decent Growth Competitive Scenario & Key Players Overview of Electronic Adhesives Market Increasing Adoption in Various End-Use Sectors Drive the Market Surface Mounting Application to Offer Lucrative Opportunities Adhesive Technologies for Mobile Device Manufacturing Evolve Expansion of End-Use Industries Propels Demand for Glass Bonding Adhesives Robust Packaged Food Industry to Impel Label Adhesives Market Confluence of Positive Factors to Propel Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Emerging Economies Provide Growth Platform for Roofing Adhesives Market High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market Gather Stream Rising Consumption of Packaged Food Propels Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Robust Demand from End-Use Sectors Drive Acrylic Adhesives Market Acrylic Based Adhesives - The Fastest Growing Product Segment Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market - A Review Non-Woven Adhesives Witness Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets Composite Adhesives Market Continues to Experience Notable Expansion Hot Melt Adhesives Market Maintains Strong Momentum Economic Growth and Consumer Trends Shape Hot Melt Adhesives Market Players Eye Global Expansion Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Experiencing Consistent Growth An Overview of Anaerobic Adhesives Market Emerging Economies to Provide Significant Impetus to Epoxy Adhesives Market Overview of Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Packaging Remains Promising Application Area Developing Economies Provide Significant Push to Tile & Stone Adhesive Market Demand for Solvent-Free, Sustainable Products Drives UV Adhesives Market An Overview of Waterproof Adhesives Market Growth of End-Use Industries Provides Impetus to Polyurethane Adhesives Market Robust Demand from Automotive and Aircraft Industries to Fuel Structural Adhesives Market Demand for Pre-Packed Food to Drive Rigid Packaging Adhesives Market Rising Use in Common and Commercial Glues Drives Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market Water-Based Adhesives - The Most Popular Major Adhesive Technology Styrene Butadiene Rubber Based Adhesives - A Major Revenue Contributor Product Developments Spearhead Market Growth Need to Achieve Product Differentiation Encouraging Product Innovations Environmental Friendly Products Poised to Benefit Solvent Based Adhesives Set to Lose Ground to Eco-Friendly Green Technologies Radiation Cured Adhesives Gain Traction Focus on Innovation in Adhesives - Select Technological Advancements 3M's Multi-Material Composite Urethane Scotch-Weld™ Adhesives Advancement Benefit Medical and Automotive Industry Henkel's Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives Uses and Applications Regulations Impacting the Adhesives Industry over the Years Year Y2K Onwards The 1990s

