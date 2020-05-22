New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Console and Handheld Gaming Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205347/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$44.5 Billion by the year 2025, Console Gaming Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$420.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$336.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Console Gaming Software will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205347/?utm_source=GNW



CONSOLE AND HANDHELD GAMING SOFTWARE MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Console Gaming Still Remains One Among the Most Popular Gaming Platforms Hardcore Gamers: The Prime Customer Target for Console Gaming The Battle Between PC Gaming and Console Gaming Intensifies As the Average Gamer Get Older, Strategy Console Games Grow in Popularity Console Game Giants Look to Tap into the Casual Gaming Boom Console Vendors Attempt to Enable Cross- Console & Cross- Platform Multiplayer Game Playability Console Gaming to Receive a Boost from the Ingress of Virtual Reality Technology Recent Market Activity Competition Sony: The Undisputed Leader of the Console Games Market How Real is the Threat of Mobile Gaming? Although a Key Factor Responsible for Intensifying the Competitive Heat, Mobile Gaming is Not a True Replacement for Console Games Piracy in the Console Games Market: A Review Rising Game Development Costs Jeopardizes Developers’ Profitability Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Console and Handheld Gaming Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (USA) Activision Publishing, Inc. (USA) Arkane Studios SASU (France) Atlus Co., Ltd. (Japan) Bethesda Game Studios (USA) Capcom Co., Ltd. (Japan) CD Projekt S.A. (Poland) ConcernedApe (USA) Crystal Dynamics, Inc. (USA) Electronic Arts, Inc. (USA) Giant Sparrow (USA) Guerrilla B.V. (The Netherlands) HAL Laboratory, Inc. (Japan) Housemarque Oy (Finland) id Software LLC (USA) Infinite Fall (USA) Kojima Productions Co., Ltd. (Japan) Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) Mercury Steam Entertainment S.L. (Spain) Microsoft Corporation (USA) Microsoft Studios (USA) NetherRealm Studios (USA) Next Level Games Inc. (Canada) Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan) Playground Games (UK) Respawn Entertainment, LLC (USA) Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (USA) Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. (USA) Ubi Soft Entertainment S.A (France)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Non-Gaming Feature Innovation in Consoles Expands the Audience Base to Non-Gamers, Casual Gamers & Women Interest Surrounding the Use of Game Consoles for Rehabilitation Grows Continuous Innovations in 8th Generation Consoles to Spur Opportunities for Growth in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Console Gaming Software (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Console Gaming Software (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Console Gaming Software (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Handheld Gaming Software (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Handheld Gaming Software (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Handheld Gaming Software (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Amateur (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Amateur (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Amateur (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Professional (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Professional (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Professional (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: United States Console and Handheld Gaming Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 21: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Canadian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 24: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 25: Canadian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 27: Canadian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Market for Console and Handheld Gaming Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: Japanese Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Console and Handheld Gaming Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Japanese Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 33: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 34: Chinese Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: Chinese Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 37: Chinese Demand for Console and Handheld Gaming Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 40: European Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: European Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: European Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 44: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: European Console and Handheld Gaming Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 47: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 49: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: French Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 51: French Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 53: French Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 54: French Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 55: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: German Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 57: German Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: German Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 61: Italian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 63: Italian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 64: Italian Demand for Console and Handheld Gaming Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: Italian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Console and Handheld Gaming Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: United Kingdom Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Console and Handheld Gaming Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: United Kingdom Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 73: Spanish Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Spanish Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 75: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Spanish Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 78: Spanish Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 79: Russian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 81: Russian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: Russian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 84: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 85: Rest of Europe Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 86: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Europe Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Rest of Europe Console and Handheld Gaming Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 89: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Europe Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 91: Asia-Pacific Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Asia-Pacific Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Asia-Pacific Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 96: Asia-Pacific Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 100: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Australian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 102: Australian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Australian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 106: Indian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: Indian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 108: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Indian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 111: Indian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 112: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: South Korean Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 114: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: South Korean Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Console and Handheld Gaming Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Console and Handheld Gaming Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 123: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 124: Latin American Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 125: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: Latin American Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Latin American Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 129: Latin American Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 130: Latin American Demand for Console and Handheld Gaming Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 132: Latin American Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 133: Argentinean Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 134: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 135: Argentinean Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Argentinean Console and Handheld Gaming Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 137: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Argentinean Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 139: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 140: Brazilian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 141: Brazilian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 143: Brazilian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 144: Brazilian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 145: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 146: Mexican Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 147: Mexican Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Mexican Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 150: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 151: Rest of Latin America Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 152: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 153: Rest of Latin America Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Rest of Latin America Console and Handheld Gaming Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 155: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 156: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 157: The Middle East Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 158: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 159: The Middle East Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 160: The Middle East Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 161: The Middle East Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 162: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 163: The Middle East Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 165: The Middle East Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 166: Iranian Market for Console and Handheld Gaming Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 168: Iranian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Console and Handheld Gaming Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Iranian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 171: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 172: Israeli Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 173: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 174: Israeli Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Israeli Console and Handheld Gaming Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 176: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Israeli Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 178: Saudi Arabian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 180: Saudi Arabian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Console and Handheld Gaming Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 183: Saudi Arabian Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 184: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: United Arab Emirates Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 186: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 187: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: United Arab Emirates Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 189: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 190: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Rest of Middle East Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 192: Rest of Middle East Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Rest of Middle East Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 195: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 196: African Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 197: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 198: African Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: African Console and Handheld Gaming Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 201: Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 91

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205347/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001