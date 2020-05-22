New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205344/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over 7 Million Units by the year 2025, Simple Assisted Reality Glasses will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 120.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 301.2 Thousand Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 744.3 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Simple Assisted Reality Glasses will reach a market size of 423.4 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 103.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.6 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





SMART AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) GLASSES MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality Recent Market Activity Market Review By Combining Augmented Reality with Mobility, Smart AR Glasses Wield a Clear Advantage Over Competitive Substitutes Smart AR Glasses Roadmap Competition in the Market Remains Volatile & Transformative Why Google Glass Failed & the Lessons Learnt Google’s Comeback Highlights the Positive Benefits of Failure Impact of Google’s Resurrection on the Competitive Climate in the Market Does Google Have What it Takes to Bring Down Microsoft, the Present Leader in Wearable Holographic Computing? Where Does Google Fit in the Current Scenario? ODG & Meta Company Gang Up With Google to Battle Against Microsoft It is a Long Wait Before Google Glass 2.0 & HoloLens are Opened to the Consumer Market & Here’s Why Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Major Market Trends and Drivers Growing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility & Productivity to Benefit Adoption of AR in the Enterprise/Industrial Sector Increasing Investments in BYOD Brings Greater Market Opportunity for Smartphone Tethered Smartglasses in the Enterprise Sector as Against PC Tethered Variants With Apple Not Yet in the Market, Android Rules the OS Space for Smart AR Glasses The App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making Augmented Reality Enterprise Ready Rapid Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent AR Glasses in the Immediate to Medium Term Period The 3rd Wave of MAR "Standalone SARGs" to Replace Smartphones in the Long-Run A Peek Into Emerging New Application Possibilities in the Enterprise & Industrial Sectors AR, the Next Revolution in Retail & Shopping SARGs Enable "Hands-Free Order Picking" in Warehouses & Logistics "Hands-Free" Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery AR Compliments CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in Enterprises Growing Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design Firms Revolutionary Impact of AR in Healthcare & Medicine Key Challenges to Growth Privacy & Societal Issues Cost Continues to Remain High Computer Vision Syndrome Narrow Field of View Latency Issues Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Simple Assisted Reality Glasses (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Simple Assisted Reality Glasses (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: MR Holographic Displays (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: MR Holographic Displays (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Smart Helmets (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Smart Helmets (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Enterprises (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 10: Enterprises (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Individual Consumer (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 12: Individual Consumer (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 14: United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 15: United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Latent Demand Forecasts in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 16: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 17: Canadian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 18: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 19: Canadian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Canadian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 21: Japanese Market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Japanese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Growth Prospects in Units by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Chinese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 27: Chinese Demand for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Chinese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 29: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Demand Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 30: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 32: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 33: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Addressable Market Opportunity in Units by Application: 2020-2027 Table 34: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 35: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 36: French Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Units by Application: 2020-2027 Table 38: French Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2

and 2027 GERMANY Table 39: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 40: German Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 41: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 42: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Growth Prospects in Units by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Italian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 45: Italian Demand for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 46: Italian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: United Kingdom Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 51: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 52: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 53: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Addressable Market Opportunity in Units by Application: 2020-2027 Table 54: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 57: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Units by Application: 2020-2027 Table 58: Asia-Pacific Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 59: Rest of World Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 60: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 61: Rest of World Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Rest of World Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 54

