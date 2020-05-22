New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mammography Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Full Field Digital Mammography Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$44.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$38.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Full Field Digital Mammography Systems will reach a market size of US$118.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$359.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332/?utm_source=GNW



MAMMOGRAPHY EQUIPMENT MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mammography - An Introduction Recent Market Activity Mammography - The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer Screening Global Market Analysis Regional Analysis Segmental Analysis Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge Breast Tomosynthesis - The Next Generation Technology in Digital Mammography Diagnosis or Screening - Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie? Studies Support 3D Mammography Global Competitor Market Shares Mammography Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) GE Healthcare (UK) Hologic, Inc. (USA) IMS GIOTTO S.P.A. (Italy) Metaltronica SpA (Italy) Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands) Planmed Oy (Finland) Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during Mammography Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up Risk of Breast Cancer Increases with Age Governments and NGOs Raise Awareness about Breast Cancer Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: StrongContenders for Mammography Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer - An Insight Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems Breast MRI - Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mammography Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Mammography Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Mammography Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Full Field Digital Mammography Systems (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Full Field Digital Mammography Systems (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Full Field Digital Mammography Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Breast Tomosynthesis Systems (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Breast Tomosynthesis Systems (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Breast Tomosynthesis Systems (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Analog Systems (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Analog Systems (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Analog Systems (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: 2D Mammography (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: 2D Mammography (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: 2D Mammography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: 3D Mammography (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: 3D Mammography (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: 3D Mammography (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Screen Film (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Screen Film (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Screen Film (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Other Technologies (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Mammography Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: United States Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Mammography Equipment Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 36: United States Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 38: United States Mammography Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 39: United States Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: United States Mammography Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Mammography Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 42: Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 43: Canadian Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Canadian Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 45: Mammography Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 46: Mammography Equipment Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 47: Mammography Equipment Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Canadian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Canadian Mammography Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Mammography Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 51: Canadian Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 52: Japanese Market for Mammography Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Mammography Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Japanese Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 56: Mammography Equipment Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 57: Japanese Mammography Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mammography Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Japanese Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 60: Mammography Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 61: Chinese Mammography Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 63: Chinese Mammography Equipment Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 64: Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 65: Chinese Mammography Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 66: Mammography Equipment Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: Chinese Demand for Mammography Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Mammography Equipment Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Chinese Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Mammography Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 70: European Mammography Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 71: Mammography Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: European Mammography Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: European Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027 Table 74: Mammography Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: European Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: European Mammography Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 77: European Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 78: Mammography Equipment Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: European Mammography Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 80: Mammography Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: European Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 82: Mammography Equipment Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: French Mammography Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 84: French Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: French Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 86: French Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 87: French Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Mammography Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 89: French Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: French Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 91: Mammography Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: German Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 93: German Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: German Mammography Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 95: Mammography Equipment Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: German Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Mammography Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: German Mammography Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 99: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 100: Italian Mammography Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 102: Italian Mammography Equipment Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 103: Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 104: Italian Mammography Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 105: Mammography Equipment Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 106: Italian Demand for Mammography Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: Mammography Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Italian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Mammography Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Mammography Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: United Kingdom Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 113: Mammography Equipment Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 114: United Kingdom Mammography Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mammography Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: United Kingdom Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 117: Mammography Equipment Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 118: Spanish Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Spanish Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 120: Mammography Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 121: Mammography Equipment Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 122: Mammography Equipment Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: Spanish Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Spanish Mammography Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Mammography Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 126: Spanish Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 127: Russian Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Mammography Equipment Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 129: Russian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 131: Russian Mammography Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 132: Russian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Russian Mammography Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Mammography Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 135: Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 136: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027 Table 137: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 140: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 141: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 143: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 145: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 146: Mammography Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Mammography Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 150: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 152: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 153: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Mammography Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 155: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 157: Mammography Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Australian Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 159: Australian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Australian Mammography Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 161: Mammography Equipment Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 Table 162: Australian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Mammography Equipment Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Australian Mammography Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 165: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 166: Indian Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Indian Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 168: Mammography Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 169: Mammography Equipment Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 170: Mammography Equipment Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 171: Indian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Indian Mammography Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Mammography Equipment Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 174: Indian Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 175: Mammography Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 176: South Korean Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 177: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Mammography Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: South Korean Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 180: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Mammography Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: South Korean Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 183: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mammography Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 188: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mammography Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 192: Mammography Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 193: Latin American Mammography Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 194: Mammography Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 195: Latin American Mammography Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 196: Latin American Mammography Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 198: Latin American Mammography Equipment Marketby Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 200: Latin American Mammography Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 201: Mammography Equipment Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 202: Latin American Demand for Mammography Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Mammography Equipment Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 204: Latin American Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 205: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027 Table 206: Mammography Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 207: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 209: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 210: Mammography Equipment Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 211: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 212: Mammography Equipment Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 213: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 214: Mammography Equipment Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 215: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 216: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 218: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 219: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: Mammography Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 221: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 222: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 223: Mammography Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 224: Mexican Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 225: Mexican Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 226: Mexican Mammography Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 227: Mammography Equipment Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 Table 228: Mexican Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 229: Mammography Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 230: Mexican Mammography Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 231: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 232: Rest of Latin America Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 233: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 234: Rest of Latin America Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 235: Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 236: Rest of Latin America Mammography Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 237: Rest of Latin America Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 238: Rest of Latin America Mammography Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 239: Mammography Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 240: Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 241: The Middle East Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 242: Mammography Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 243: The Middle East Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 244: The Middle East Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 245: The Middle East Mammography Equipment Historic Marketby Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 246: Mammography Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 247: The Middle East Mammography Equipment Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 248: Mammography Equipment Market in the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 249: The Middle East Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 250: The Middle East Mammography Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 251: Mammography Equipment Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 252: The Middle East Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 253: Iranian Market for Mammography Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 254: Mammography Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019 Table 255: Iranian Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 256: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 257: Mammography Equipment Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 258: Iranian Mammography Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mammography Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 260: Iranian Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 261: Mammography Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 262: Israeli Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027 Table 263: Mammography Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 264: Israeli Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 265: Israeli Mammography Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 266: Israeli Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 267: Mammography Equipment Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 268: Israeli Mammography Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 269: Mammography Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 270: Israeli Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 271: Saudi Arabian Mammography Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 272: Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 273: Saudi Arabian Mammography Equipment Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 274: Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 275: Saudi Arabian Mammography Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 276: Mammography Equipment Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 277: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mammography Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 278: Mammography Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 279: Saudi Arabian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 280: Mammography Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 281: United Arab Emirates Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 282: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 283: Mammography Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 284: United Arab Emirates Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 285: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 286: Mammography Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: United Arab Emirates Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 288: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 289: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 290: Rest of Middle East Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 Table 291: Rest of Middle East Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 292: Rest of Middle East Mammography Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 293: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 Table 294: Rest of Middle East Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 295: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: Rest of Middle East Mammography Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 297: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 298: African Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 299: Mammography Equipment Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 300: African Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 301: Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 302: African Mammography Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 303: African Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 304: African Mammography Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 305: Mammography Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 306: Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 27

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001