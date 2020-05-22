New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intraocular Lenses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205331/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Standard will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$55.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Standard will reach a market size of US$155.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$515 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rising Incidence of Vision Disorders and the Subsequent Need for Vision Correction Procedures: A Business Case for Ocular Products Recent Market Activity Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) - Promise of Improved Vision Aids Market Growth Growth Drivers and Restraints - In a Nutshell Increasing Volume of Cataract Surgeries - Growth Opportunity for IOL Market Developed Countries Dominate with US Leading the Way in the IOLs Market Premium Products Drive Revenue Growth Increase in IOL Implantations at Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Foldable IOLs Find Favor Challenges Confronting IOL Market Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alcon, Inc. (USA) Bausch + Lomb, Inc. (USA) Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) Aaren-Scientific, Inc. (USA) EyeKon Medical, Inc. (USA) Hoya Corporation (Japan) Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (USA) Lenstec, Inc. (USA) OcuLentis (Germany) OPHTEC BV (Netherlands) PhysIOL s.a. (Belgium) Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited (UK) STAAR Surgical Company (USA) The HumanOptics AG (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Transition from Non-foldable to Foldable Continues Growing Demand for Phacoemulsification Drives Adoption of Foldable Lenses Healthcare Spending & General Economy:Key Determinations of Growth in IOL Market Demographic Factors Influencing Growth in the IOL Market Dramatic Growth in Geriatric Population Burgeoning Global Population & Urbanization Rising Risk of Diabetic Retinopathy Fuels Growth in IOLs Market Target Customer Groups & their Requirement Patterns Technological Innovations: A Boon to the IOL Industry Lasers: The High-Tech Solution Viscosurgery: A Safer Alternative Low Energy Methods for Cataract Removal Trifocal and Multifocal IOLs for Extended Depth of Focus Latest Developments in IOLs and Associated Technologies Perfect Lens IC-8 IOL Omega Gemini Capsule Femtosecond Laser Heralds Next Generation of Refractive Surgery Product Innovations in Accommodative IOLs Pep-Up the Market PC-IOLs: Raising the Standard Accommodative IOLs or Multifocal IOLs - The Tussle Carries On Post-Operative Refractive Errors: A Concern for Premium IOLs Adjustable IOLs - Addressing Refractive Concerns of IOLs Debate Continues on Whether UV Protection is Essential in IOLs The Blue Light Saga Reimbursement Programs: The Key Determinant for Advanced IOLs IOL Reimbursement - A Comparison between the US and European Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



