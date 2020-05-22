New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205328/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over 27.8 Million Tons by the year 2025, Frozen Vegetables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 182.8 Thousand Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 138.3 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Frozen Vegetables will reach a market size of 1.7 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.3 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Frozen Fruits and Veggies: Locking Nutrients and Freshness of Produce through Freezing Technique Recent Market Activity Frozen Vegetables Dominate the Market Frozen Fruits Market: Convenience & All-Season Availability Fosters Demand Developed Markets Dominate, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth Economy and Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market - A Perspective Product Innovations and Growing Consumer Awareness Signals Opportunities Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: The Value Chain Competition Key Export & Import Statistics Global Competitor Market Shares Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market - An Overview Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods Drives Market Demand Rising Consumer Awareness Fuels Demand for IQF Fruits Packaging Makes a Difference Innovative Marketing - A Key Deciding Factor for Corporate Success Technological Improvements to Fuel Growth Study Provides Support for Importance of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Consumption Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities Urbanization: A Mega Trend with Significant Implications for the Food & Beverages Industry Growing Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes

Table 1: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Frozen Vegetables (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Frozen Vegetables (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Frozen Vegetables (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Frozen Fruits (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Frozen Fruits (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Frozen Fruits (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Frozen Fruits and Vege tables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 10: United States Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019 Table 12: United States Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 13: Canadian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Canadian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Review by Product Type in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019 Table 15: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 16: Japanese Market for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 17: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 18: Japanese Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 19: Chinese Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 21: Chinese Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Frozen Fruits and Vege tables Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: European Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: European Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: European Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 26: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Europe in Thousand Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 28: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: French Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 30: French Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 31: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: German Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 33: German Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 34: Italian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: Italian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: United Kingdom Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 40: Spanish Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Spanish Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Review by Product Type in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019 Table 42: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 43: Russian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019 Table 45: Russian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 46: Rest of Europe Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 47: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Rest of Europe Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 49: Asia-Pacific Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 50: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Asia-Pacific Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Asia-Pacific Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 55: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Australian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: Australian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 58: Indian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Indian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Review by Product Type in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019 Table 60: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 61: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2018-2027 Table 62: South Korean Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 67: Latin American Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2020-2027 Table 68: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Latin American Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Latin American Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 73: Argentinean Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 74: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Argentina in Thousand Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Argentinean Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 76: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Brazilian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 78: Brazilian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 79: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Mexican Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Mexican Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 82: Rest of Latin America Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019 Table 84: Rest of Latin America Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 85: The Middle East Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 86: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019 Table 87: The Middle East Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: The Middle East Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 89: The Middle East Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market by Product Type in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019 Table 90: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 91: Iranian Market for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Iranian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 94: Israeli Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 95: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Israel in Thousand Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Israeli Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 97: Saudi Arabian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: Saudi Arabian Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 100: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2018-2027 Table 101: United Arab Emirates Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 102: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 103: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Rest of Middle East Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Middle East Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 106: African Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019 Table 108: African Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 81

