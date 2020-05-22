New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205316/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$742.7 Million by the year 2025, Mechanical Friction will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mechanical Friction will reach a market size of US$39 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$108 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity Industrial Brakes and Clutches: An Introductory Prelude Wider Use Case Across Numerous Application Domains: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth Select Applications of Industrial Brakes & Clutches in Key Application Verticals Surge in Industrial Automation Instigates Massive Opportunities Emphasis on Performance & Safety of Industrial Systems Directs Progressive Trajectory Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market: A Review Global Market Analysis Market to Benefit from Stable Economic Scenario Mechanical Friction Brakes & Clutches Dominate the Market Electromagnetic Brakes & Clutches: A Major Product Segment Developed Regions - Key Revenue Contributors Developing Economies - Prime Growth Drivers Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market Global Competitor Market Shares Industrial Brakes and Clutches Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovation Continues to Drive Market Growth End-Use Level Requirements Spur Changes in Brake and Clutch Design Key Considerations in Brake and Clutch Designing Torque Heat Dispersing Inertia Speed Design Innovations Driven by Growth in Related Equipment Design Improvements in Permanent Holding Magnet Brakes Offer New Capabilities Novel Manufacturing Methods Aid Roll Out of Sophisticated Designs 3D Printing Technology Set to Proliferate Brake and Clutch Manufacturing Electromagnetic Caliper Brakes Make Robust Gains Technical Superiority Over Drum Brakes Widens Prospects for Disc Brakes Demand for Drum-Style Brakes Remains High Backstopping Clutches with High Torque Capacity Come to Fore Rugged Brakes for Hazardous Environments Exhibit Growth Parking Brakes for Locking Idle Machinery Heavy-Duty Brakes for Dynamic Applications Integrated Packages - Order of the Day in Motor Market Traditional Brakes Sustain Momentum Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory A Glimpse of First, Second,Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions Soaring Demand for Food Processing Machinery Steers Market Momentum Regulations Drive Adoption of Washdown Brakes Material Handling Equipment: A Key End-Use Vertical Machinery-Intensive Textile Sector Extends Potential Opportunities Robust Demand for Machine Tools Underpins Revenue Growth Brakes and Clutches Assume Critical Importance in Mining Conveyors Mining Operators Prioritize Hydraulic Brakes for Overland Conveyors Servo Motors: A Niche End-Use Market for Industrial Brakes Small Diameter Brakes Gain Traction in Medical and Pharmaceutical Robots Brakes and Clutches for Paper Processing Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 136

