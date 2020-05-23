New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cholesterol Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151479/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$18 Billion by the year 2025, Cholesterol Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$226 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$194.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cholesterol Testing will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151479/?utm_source=GNW



CHOLESTEROL TESTING MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cholesterol Testing - An Overview Recent Market Activity Prevailing Scenario in the Global Healthcare Sector Favors Market Growth Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Wider Availability of Healthcare & Diagnostics Services Growing Health-Consciousness Lenience Towards Preventive Care Global Competitor Market Shares Cholesterol Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors Developing Economies Offer Significant Potential Key Factors Driving Demand for Healthcare Services in Developing Regions Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA) AccuTech, LLC (USA) Akers Biosciences, Inc. (USA) Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA) Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation (USA) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Home Access Health Corporation (USA) Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (USA) PRIMA Lab SA (Switzerland) PTS Diagnostics (USA) Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA) Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK) Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (USA) Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Steers Cholesterol Testing Volumes Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease: Quick Facts A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol-Driven Cardiac Disorders Coronary Artery Disease Hyperlipidaemia CVD Statistics Risk of CVD in Obese People Underpins Cholesterol Testing Volumes Global Obesity Facts in a Nutshell Cholesterol Screening Assumes Importance in Diabetes Care Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link Accelerates the Need for Cholesterol Screening Aging Population - A Vital Demography Uptrend in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Sector Signals Prospects Healthy Growth in Cardiac IVD Market Augments Market Potential Positive Momentum in Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Generates Parallel Opportunities POC Diagnostics - An Overview POC Cholesterol Testing Makes Rapid Gains Massive Demand for Lipid Panel/Lipid Profile Tests Northbound Trajectory in POC LPT Services Rise of C-reactive Protein Tests to Aid Market Growth Cholesterol Testing: Evolution from Invasive to Non-Invasive Recent Breakthroughs in Non-Invasive Cholesterol Testing Domain Nonfasting Lipid Testing Invalidates the Need for Pre-Test Fasting Cloud Screening Platforms Extend New Level of Convenience Self-Testing Kits: An Emerging Issue for Full-Scale Services Providers A Rapidly Evolving Market Enabled by Technology Opportunities & Challenges in Self-Testing Industry E-Retailing Drives Sales of Home Test Kits A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol Test Kits

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cholesterol Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Cholesterol Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Cholesterol Testing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Cholesterol Testing Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Cholesterol Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Cholesterol Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Cholesterol Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Cholesterol Testing Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Cholesterol Testing Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Cholesterol Testing Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Cholesterol Testing Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Cholesterol Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Cholesterol Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Cholesterol Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Cholesterol Testing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 SPAIN Table 23: Spanish Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Spanish Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 RUSSIA Table 25: Russian Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Cholesterol Testing Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 28: Cholesterol Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 30: Cholesterol Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 31: Asia-Pacific Cholesterol Testing Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Cholesterol Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 33: Australian Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 INDIA Table 34: Indian Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Indian Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: Cholesterol Testing Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 37: South Korean Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cholesterol Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 39: Cholesterol Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin American Cholesterol Testing Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 41: Cholesterol Testing Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Latin American Cholesterol Testing Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentinean Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 44: Cholesterol Testing Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 BRAZIL Table 45: Cholesterol Testing Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Brazilian Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 MEXICO Table 47: Cholesterol Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Mexican Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Cholesterol Testing Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: The Middle East Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 52: Cholesterol Testing Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 53: The Middle East Cholesterol Testing Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iranian Market for Cholesterol Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 55: Cholesterol Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 ISRAEL Table 56: Israeli Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 57: Cholesterol Testing Market in Israel in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabian Cholesterol Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: Cholesterol Testing Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 61: United Arab Emirates Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Cholesterol Testing Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Cholesterol Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 AFRICA Table 64: African Cholesterol Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Cholesterol Testing Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 29

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151479/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001