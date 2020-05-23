New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151467/?utm_source=GNW

COSMETIC CHEMICALS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cosmetic Chemicals: Essential for Enhancing Functionality, Properties and Efficacy of Cosmetic Products Recent Market Activity Emerging Economies to Drive Future Growth Emollients & Moisturizers - The Fastest Growing Segment Surfactants Demand Supported by Growing Use in Skincare and Makeup Products Biosurfactants: Benefiting from Increased Awareness for Eco- Friendly Ingredients Specialty and Organic Surfactants Gain Popularity as Personal Care Ingredients Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products Few Large-Scale Companies Dominate Cosmetic Chemicals Market Challenges Confronting Cosmetic Chemicals Market Global Competitor Market Shares Cosmetic Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Ashland, Inc. (USA) BASF SE (Germany) Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland) Croda International Plc (UK) Sederma S.A.S (France) DowDuPont (USA) Dow Corning Corporation (USA) Eastman Chemical Company (USA) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Firmenich SA (Switzerland) Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland) International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA) Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands) LANXESS AG (Germany) Lonza Group Limited (Switzerland) The Lubrizol Corporation (USA) P&G Chemicals (USA) Solvay SA (Belgium) Symrise AG (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustainability Trend Captures Manufacturer's Attention Product Innovations Mark the Field of Cosmetic Chemicals An Overview Recent Innovations in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market Anti-Pollution Cosmetics: New Growth Avenues for Cosmetic Chemicals Increasing Use of UV Absorbers in Personal Care Formulations Increasing Use of Cosmetics among Male Consumers: A Major Growth Influencer Natural and Organic: New Buzzwords in the Cosmetics World A Glance at Recently Launched Novel Natural Ingredients Inclination towards Natural Ingredients Drives Market for Food -Based Cosmetics Growing Popularity of Multifunctional Ingredients Rising Prominence of Ingredients with Multisensory Benefits Brands Look to Improve Performance of Skincare and Hair Care Products Growing Prominence of Nanotechnology in Cosmetics Popularity of Anti-Aging Products Bodes Well for Cosmetic Chemicals Market Cosmetic Companies Target Preservation of Mitochondria in Anti -Aging Creams Anti-Aging Market: Research-Backed Ingredients Vital for Success Innovations in Anti-Aging Ingredients Choice of Ingredients Varies by Product's Targeted Age Group Cosmetics for Colored Women and the Major Issue of Toxic Chemicals Beauty Ingredients Imitating Bio Functions Cosmetics Propel Growth of Fatty Esters Market Biocides Driven by Dynamism in Personal Care Sector Advances in Polymers Broaden Scope of Cosmetics Cosmetic Formulators Keen on Sensitive Skins Halal-Certified Cosmetics Gaining Wider Adoption in Muslim Countries Rising Demand for Innovative Skin Lightening Ingredients Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern Botanicals Top the Charts in Shaving Preparation Ingredients Modern Polymer Technology for Better Hair Styling Results Cosmetic Companies Evaluate Potential of Encapsulation Systems in Formulations Shift from 'Indulgence' to 'Homedulgence' to Improve Market Opportunities Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth Women: An Important Consumer Cluster Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand Urbanization: A Mega Trend E-Retail Boom in Personal Care Products to Benefit Cosmetic Chemicals Market Challenges Ingredient Toxicity: A Continuing Concern for Cosmetic Chemicals Market Global Treaty Curbs Utilization of Mercury in Soaps and Cosmetics Misbranding and Incorrect Labeling Drives Focus onto Proper Certification Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cosmetic Chemicals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Cosmetic Chemicals Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Emollients, Film-Formers, & Moisturizers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Emollients, Film-Formers, & Moisturizers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2019 Table 6: Emollients, Film-Formers, & Moisturizers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Surfactants (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Surfactants (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Surfactants (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Single-Use Additives (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Single-Use Additives (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Single-Use Additives (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Carriers, Powders, & Colorants (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Carriers, Powders, & Colorants (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Carriers, Powders, & Colorants (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Thickening Agents (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Thickening Agents (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Thickening Agents (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Perfumes & Fragrances (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Perfumes & Fragrances (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Perfumes & Fragrances (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Hair Care & Skin Care (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Hair Care & Skin Care (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Hair Care & Skin Care (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Color Cosmetics (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Color Cosmetics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Color Cosmetics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 36: United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: United States Cosmetic Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 39: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 40: Canadian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Canadian Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 42: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 43: Canadian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 45: Canadian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 46: Japanese Market for Cosmetic Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Japanese Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cosmetic Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Japanese Cosmetic Chemicals Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 51: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 52: Chinese Cosmetic Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: Chinese Demand for Cosmetic Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 57: Chinese Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 58: European Cosmetic Chemicals Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: European Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 62: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: European Cosmetic Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 65: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: European Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 67: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: French Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: French Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Cosmetic Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 71: French Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: French Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 73: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: German Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: German Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: German Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 79: Italian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Italian Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Italian Demand for Cosmetic Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Italian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Cosmetic Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: United Kingdom Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cosmetic Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: United Kingdom Cosmetic Chemicals Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 90: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 91: Spanish Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Spanish Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: Spanish Cosmetic Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 96: Spanish Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 97: Russian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 99: Russian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Russian Cosmetic Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 102: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 103: Rest of Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 104: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Rest of Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 107: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 109: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 110: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Cosmetic Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 116: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 118: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Australian Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 120: Australian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Australian Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 123: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 124: Indian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Indian Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 126: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Indian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 129: Indian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 130: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: South Korean Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 132: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: South Korean Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 135: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cosmetic Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cosmetic Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 141: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 142: Latin American Cosmetic Chemicals Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 143: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Cosmetic Chemicals Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 145: Latin American Cosmetic Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 146: Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Latin American Demand for Cosmetic Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 149: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 150: Latin American Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 151: Argentinean Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 152: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Argentinean Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Argentinean Cosmetic Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 155: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Argentinean Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 157: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020- 2027 Table 158: Brazilian Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 159: Brazilian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Cosmetic Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 161: Brazilian Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 162: Brazilian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 163: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Mexican Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 165: Mexican Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Mexican Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 168: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 169: Rest of Latin America Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 171: Rest of Latin America Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Rest of Latin America Cosmetic Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 174: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 175: The Middle East Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 176: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 178: The Middle East Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: The Middle East Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 181: The Middle East Cosmetic Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 183: The Middle East Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 184: Iranian Market for Cosmetic Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Iranian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cosmetic Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 188: Iranian Cosmetic Chemicals Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 189: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 190: Israeli Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 191: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Israeli Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Israeli Cosmetic Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 194: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 195: Israeli Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 196: Saudi Arabian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 198: Saudi Arabian Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cosmetic Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 201: Saudi Arabian Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 202: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: United Arab Emirates Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: United Arab Emirates Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 207: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 208: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Rest of Middle East Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 210: Rest of Middle East Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: Rest of Middle East Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 213: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 214: African Cosmetic Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 215: Cosmetic Chemicals Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 216: African Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: African Cosmetic Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 218: Cosmetic Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 219: Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled:



