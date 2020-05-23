New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Membrane Separation Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151464/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$9.3 Billion by the year 2025, Reverse Osmosis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$306.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$259.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Reverse Osmosis will reach a market size of US$410.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity Membrane Separation Technologies - A Prelude Comparison of Major Membrane Separation Technologies Select Key Market Drivers Developing Markets to Drive Growth Reverse Osmosis Spearheads Growth End-Use Market Perspective Biopharma Industry - A Major Growth Contributor Competitive Analysis Leading Players in the Global Membranes Market by Product Segment - RO Membrane, RO Systems, Ultrafiltration Membranes, Ultrafiltration Systems and Microfiltration Systems Competitive Technologies Global Competitor Market Shares Membrane Separation Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Purification Inc. (USA) Applied Membranes, Inc. (USA) Culligan International Company (USA) Degremont SA (France) Dow Water & Process Solutions (USA) EMD Millipore (USA) Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA) GE Water & Process Technologies (USA) GEA Group AG (Germany) Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore) Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA) Kubota Corp. (Japan) Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) Pall Corporation (USA) Pentair plc (UK) Pervatech BV (Netherlands) Pure Aqua, Inc. (USA) Sartorius AG (Germany) Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan) Veolia Environnement SA (France) Xylem, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Driving the Market Ahead Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace Technological Advancements Fueling the Market Hybrid Desalination Plants Spell Opportunities Trend towards Larger Modules Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth Pervaporation Technologies to Register Growth Unconventional Fuels Gain Momentum Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market Expansion and New Equipment Drive Demand for Membranes in Industry Microfiltration Market - Matured, Still Growing Rise of Nanofiltration Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water Recent Advances in Nanocomposite and Nanofiltration Membranes Development Aquaporins Gain Attention New Nanofiltration Membrane Enhances Utility of Ceramic Membranes Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns Immersed Membrane Bioreactors Gain Hold Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum Desalination Dominates RO Market Significant Scope for Further Technology Improvements Membrane Separation Technologies Gain Traction in Medical Applications Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth in Pharma Industry Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies Growing Prominence of Membrane-based Air Filtration Media Membrane Separation in Gases - An Overview Key Macro Level Growth Drivers Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water Expanding Population Fuels Demand Membrane Fouling - A Major Concern

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

