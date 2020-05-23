New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112944/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Amino Acids/Derivatives will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$121.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$104.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Amino Acids/Derivatives will reach a market size of US$123.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$958.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112944/?utm_source=GNW



SPORTS NUTRITION SUPPLEMENTS MCP-8

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Sports Nutrition Supplements: Providing Energy, Endurance, and Strength for Improved Performance and Physique Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Key Challenges Recent Market Activity Connected Consumers and Disruption of Sports Nutrition Supplements Market: A Fundamental Growth Driver Real-time Monitoring of Health and Personalized Nutrition Transforming Nature of the Market Sports Nutrition Products: Important Trends Summarized Sport Nutrition Represents a Global Phenomenon Protein Remains the Key Ingredient Acceptance among Mainstream Consumers Growing Number of Fitness Centers and Health Clubs Emerging Popularity of Non-Protein Products Increasing Contribution of Non-Conventional Users Women Going Places Convenience Play a Major Role Rapid Urbanization Internet Emerge as an Effective Sales Channel Inflow of Counterfeit Products Other Notable Nutrition Supplement Trends Global Market Outlook Developed Countries Dominate the Global Market, while Developing Countries Spearhead Growth India & China Exude High Growth Prospects Global Competitor Market Shares Sports Nutrition Supplements Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Nutrition (USA) Ajinomoto Company (Japan) Bio-Synergy Ltd. (UK) Clif Bar & Company (USA) Creative Edge (Cenergy) Nutrition, Inc. (USA) CytoSport, Inc. (USA) Future Nutrition (Ireland) Glanbia Plc (Ireland) Optimum Nutrition Inc. (USA) GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK) MaxiNutrition (UK) GNC Holdings, Inc. (USA) Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA) Maximum Human Performance, LLC (USA) Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan) Metabolic Technologies, Inc. (USA) MusclePharm Corporation (USA) Natural Products, Inc. (USA) Champion Performance (USA) Nature's Bounty, Inc. (USA) Nestlé SA (Switzerland) Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Post Holdings, Inc. (USA) Dymatize Enterprises, LLC (USA) Scitec USA Inc. (USA) Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (USA) Universal Nutrition (USA) Vitaco Health Ltd. (Australia) Weider Global Nutrition, LLC (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand from Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts Drive Strong Market Growth Body Builders and Professional Athletes Remain Important Customers Growing Health Consciousness, Self-care, and Ageing Population Benefit Market Expansion Mounting Healthcare Costs Self-Care and Preventive Healthcare Need to Avoid Invasive Treatments Focus on Healthy Eating Supplements Offer High Level of Immunity Aging Population Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Protein Supplements Whey Protein to Emerge as a Major Ingredient of Sports Nutrition Products Rise and Rise of Protein & Protein Ingredients High Protein: The Latest Trend in Functional Foods Growing Number of Products with Protein Claims Demand for Organic Nutrition Supplements Witness Significant Increase Herbal Products Minerals with Efficacy and Safety Attributes Offers Immense Market Potential Clean Labels, Free-From Concept and Natural Ingredients Dominate Sports Nutrition Supplements Demand Herbs and Botanicals as Ideal Alternatives to Pharmaceuticals Ingredients Continue to Garner Increasing Attention Natural, Less-Processed, and Caffeine-free Ingredients Grow in Prominence Growing Participation of Young Women in Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing Spending Power Boosts Sales Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Sports Nutrition and Wearable Technology Lack of Proper Knowledge about Children’s Supplement Needs Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential Increasing Obesity Levels Lends Traction to Market Growth Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Expanding Global Population Exponential Increase in Urban Population Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population Supplements under the Regulatory Scanner Overview of Safety Regulations for Sports Nutrition Products Market Expansion Risks Alienation of Traditional Customers Are Nutritional Supplements Needed and Better than Real Foods?

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sports Nutrition Supplements Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Sports Nutrition Supplements Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Amino Acids/Derivatives (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Amino Acids/Derivatives (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Amino Acids/Derivatives (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Herbal Products (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Herbal Products (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Herbal Products (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Vitamins/Minerals (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Vitamins/Minerals (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Vitamins/Minerals (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Canadian Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 21: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Market for Sports Nutrition Supplements: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: Japanese Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Sports Nutrition Supplements Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Sports Nutrition Supplements Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 32: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: French Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: German Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Sports Nutrition Supplements: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: United Kingdom Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Spanish Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Russian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 53: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 63: Australian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Indian Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 66: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 69: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Nutrition Supplements: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Sports Nutrition Supplements Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 80: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 87: Mexican Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Latin America Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 95: The Middle East Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 96: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Market for Sports Nutrition Supplements: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Iranian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 101: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Sports Nutrition Supplements Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Middle East Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Sports Nutrition Supplements Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 114: African Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 173

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112944/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001