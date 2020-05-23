New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112933/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$9.4 Billion by the year 2025, Joint Supplements will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$187.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$158.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Joint Supplements will reach a market size of US$486.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver Global Population Witnessing Epidemic Proportion of Obesity Recent Market Activity Increasing Disposable Income Propels Sales of Bone and Joint Health Supplements Increasing Healthcare Spending: Opportunities in Store Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth Women: A Key Target Population Global Competitor Market Shares Bone and Joint Health Supplements Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Nutritional Supplement Use Increasing Online Purchases Gain Pace Increasing Awareness about Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases Increasing Surgeries to Treat Bone and Joint Diseases Resulting in Increased Supplement Use Glucosamine Producers Turn toward Vegetable Sources Increasing Use of Glucosamine for Fortification Natural Supplements: An Alternative for Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis Manufacturers Adopting Different Approaches Research Becomes More Focused to Meet Changing Consumer Demands Functional Foods & Beverages Gain Traction Nutraceutical Ingredients: Sourcing and Quality Still Remain Important Concerns Sports Performance Category Offering Huge Growth Potential Despite Enormous Growth Potential, Potential Tailwinds Expected to Hit Bone and Joint Supplements Market

