1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices - A Comparison of Holter and Other Devices Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event Monitoring Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT Holter Monitoring Leads the Way Significant Prospects Lie Ahead of Holter Monitoring Devices Asia - The New Avenue for Growth in Sales Competitive Landscape Major M&A Activity in the Holter Monitoring Systems Market: 2000-2017 Global Competitor Market Shares Holter Monitoring Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Industry Consolidation - A Review Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Braemar Manufacturing, LLC (USA) Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. (Japan) GE Healthcare UK Ltd. (UK) LivaNova PLC (UK) Medicomp, Inc. (USA) Mortara Instrument, Inc. (USA) Philips Healthcare (USA) Schiller AG (Switzerland) ScottCare Corporation (USA) Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Technologies to Drive Diagnostic Devices Market in Cardiology ECG Equipment - A Review of Upcoming Technologies 24-Hour Holter Monitoring May Minimize the Need for EPS Study Home & Point of Care Testing Applications Show Robust Growth Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances Digital Holter Monitoring: Distant Interpretation of ECG Made Possible Advanced Analysis Systems Improve Procedure Utility Disposable Devices - the New Trend in Holter Monitors ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors Will Patches Trounce Conventional Holter? Reimbursement Hurdles Dampen Prospects of New Age Alternatives to Holter New Cardiac Monitor Systems from OVMC and EORH Self Triaging through Smartphone Connected ECG Monitors - the Future Increasing Rate of CVD Drives Growth for Holter Monitoring Systems Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induce Momentum in the Market Aging Population Spurs Demand

