Poised to reach over US$15.5 Billion by the year 2025, Bleaching Chemicals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$331.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$254.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bleaching Chemicals will reach a market size of US$709 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





PULP AND PAPER CHEMICALS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pulp and Paper Chemicals: Enabling Enhanced Performance, Productivity, Stability, and Cost-Efficiency in Paper Making Major Chemicals Used In Pulp and Paper Manufacturing and Coating Recent Market Activity Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Paper and Pulp Industry Dynamics Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow Global Market Outlook Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term Asia-Pacific Spearheads Global Growth Growing Competition Boost Consumption of Chemical Additives in Developed Markets Bleaching Chemicals: The Dominant Segment Competitive Landscape Highly Competitive Nature of Paper Manufacturing Triggers Increasing M&A Activity Manufacturers Shifting to Emerging High Growth Markets to Meet Local Demand Hydrogen Peroxide Production: Highly Concentrated Global Competitor Market Shares Pulp and Paper Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands) Archroma (Switzerland) Ashland, Inc. (USA) BASF SE (Germany) Behn Meyer Chemicals (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. (China) Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (USA) Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Canada) ERCO Worldwide (Canada) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) FMC Corporation (USA) Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (USA) Hydrite Chemical Co. (USA) Imerys SA (France) Kemira Oyj (Finland) Nalco Holding Company (USA) Omya AG (Switzerland) POWER Chemicals Ltd. (Canada) Solenis LLC (USA) Solvay SA (Belgium) Synthomer PLC (UK) The Chemours Company (USA) Toho Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan) Trinseo LLC (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Specialty Papers Drive Healthy Growth for the Specialty Paper Chemicals Market Various Specialty Paper Types, Desired Properties and the Specialty Chemicals Used in Production The Versatility Attribute Drive Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Pulp Bleaching and Deinking of Recycled Paper Environmental Factors Catalyze Utilization of Hydrogen Peroxide Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES) to Revolutionize Pulp Manufacturing at Low Temperatures Favorable Industrial Production Activity in Developing Countries Strengthens Market Prospects Efficient Water Management Spurs Demand for Process Chemicals Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth GreenBox++ Technology XELOREX™: The Next Big Thing in Productive and Efficient Papermaking Hybrid Retention Polymers Alkaline Papermaking High Performance Chemicals Optimization of Technologies: Addressing Ever-Changing Requirements of Paper Manufacturing Papermaking Technology Advancements in a Nutshell Rising Demand for Papers with High Print Quality and Performance Bode Well for Market Growth Myriad Benefits of Chemical Additives Drive Strong Demand in Paper Manufacturing Growing Use of Recycled, Recovered Fibers: A Key Growth Driver for Paper Chemicals Increase in Petrochemical Prices Triggers Hunt for Bio-based Alternatives Eco-Friendly Chemicals Witness Steady Growth Enzymes: An Economically Viable and Greener Alternative to Conventional Chemicals Increasing Cost Competitiveness of Calcium Carbonate Boosts Demand in Filler Applications Paper Industry Dominates PCC and GCC Consumption Key Challenges Hampering Long Term Prospects for the Paper and Pulp Chemicals Market Rapid Internet Proliferation WTO and Globalization of World Economy 'Source Reduction' in Packaging on Paper Chemicals Environmental Regulations that Significantly Impact Market Performance ECF versus TCF Pulp Bleaching Regulations on Air and Water Fiber Standards Ban on PFOA

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Bleaching Chemicals (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Bleaching Chemicals (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Bleaching Chemicals (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Paper Coating Chemicals (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Paper Coating Chemicals (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Paper Coating Chemicals (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Pulping & Deinking Chemicals (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Pulping & Deinking Chemicals (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2019 Table 12: Pulping & Deinking Chemicals (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Starches (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Starches (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Starches (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Retention & Drainage Aids (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Retention & Drainage Aids (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Retention & Drainage Aids (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Internal Sizing Agents (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Internal Sizing Agents (Product Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Internal Sizing Agents (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 22: Surface Sizing Agents (Product Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Surface Sizing Agents (Product Segment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Surface Sizing Agents (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: United States Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Canadian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 33: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 34: Japanese Market for Pulp and Paper Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: Japanese Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 40: European Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: European Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: European Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 44: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 46: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: French Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 48: French Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 49: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: German Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 51: German Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 52: Italian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 54: Italian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Pulp and Paper Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: United Kingdom Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 58: Spanish Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Spanish Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 60: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 61: Russian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 63: Russian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 64: Rest of Europe Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 65: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Rest of Europe Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Asia-Pacific Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 68: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Asia-Pacific Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Asia-Pacific Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 72: Asia-Pacific Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 73: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Australian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 75: Australian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 76: Indian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Indian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 78: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 79: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: South Korean Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 81: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pulp and Paper Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Latin American Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 86: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Latin American Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: Latin American Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 90: Latin American Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 91: Argentinean Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 92: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Argentinean Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 94: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Brazilian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 96: Brazilian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 97: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Mexican Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 99: Mexican Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 100: Rest of Latin America Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Latin America Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 103: The Middle East Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 104: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 105: The Middle East Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 106: The Middle East Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: The Middle East Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 108: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 109: Iranian Market for Pulp and Paper Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Iranian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 112: Israeli Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 113: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: Israeli Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 115: Saudi Arabian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 117: Saudi Arabian Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 118: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: United Arab Emirates Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 120: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 121: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Rest of Middle East Pulp and Paper Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 123: Rest of Middle East Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 124: African Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 126: African Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 176

