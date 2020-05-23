New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Activated Carbon Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112912/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over 2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Powdered will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 42.1 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 35.3 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Powdered will reach a market size of 100.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 337.1 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112912/?utm_source=GNW



ACTIVATED CARBON MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Overview Recent Market Activity Current & Future Analysis Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Market Activated Carbon - A Raw Material Intensive Industry Major Producers, Exporters and Importers ofActivated Carbon Global Competitor Market Shares Activated Carbon Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Emissions Solutions Cabot Corporation (USA) Carbon Activated Corp (USA) Clarimex S.a. de C.V. (Mexico) Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA) Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon Co., Ltd (China) Haycarb Plc (Sri Lanka) Ingevity Corporation (USA) Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan) Calgon Carbon Corporation Chemviron Carbon (Belgium) Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Focus Grows on Sustainable Productionof Activated Carbon from Renewable Sources Activated Carbon Draws Attentionfor Hydrogen Storage Stringent Emission Norms and Improvementin Automobile Production Drives AC Demand Stringent Environment Regulations Drive Demandfor Activated Carbon MATS Drives PAC Demand Disinfectants and Disinfection Byproducts Open upOpportunities for GAC The Minamata Convention Boosts ActivatedCarbon Demand Reactivated Carbon Demand Growsin Significance Water Treatment Offers Significant Opportunities Air Purification - Key Enabler of Future Growth Food and Beverage Processing Add to Market Growth Application in Medical and PharmaceuticalsSegment to Augment Demand Gold Extraction Activity Drives Focus onActivated Carbon Surging Usage in Solvent Vapor Recovery &Other Applications Supports Demand Activated Carbon Fiber Cloths GainPopularity Biological AC Technology to Gain Acceptance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Activated Carbon Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Activated Carbon Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Activated Carbon Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Powdered (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Powdered (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Powdered (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Granular (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Granular (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Granular (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Water Treatment (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Water Treatment (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Water Treatment (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Air Purification (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Air Purification (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Air Purification (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Medical & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Medical & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Medical & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Activated Carbon Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: United States Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Activated Carbon Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 33: United States Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: United States Activated Carbon Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Activated Carbon Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 36: Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 37: Canadian Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Canadian Activated Carbon Historic Market Review by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 39: Activated Carbon Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Canadian Activated Carbon Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Activated Carbon Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 42: Canadian Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 43: Japanese Market for Activated Carbon: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Activated Carbon Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: Japanese Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Activated Carbon in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Japanese Activated Carbon Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 48: Activated Carbon Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 49: Chinese Activated Carbon Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Activated Carbon Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Chinese Demand for Activated Carbon in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Activated Carbon Market Review in China in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Activated Carbon Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 55: European Activated Carbon Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Activated Carbon Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Activated Carbon Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 59: Activated Carbon Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: European Activated Carbon Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 62: Activated Carbon Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 64: Activated Carbon Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: French Activated Carbon Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Activated Carbon Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 68: French Activated Carbon Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: French Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 70: Activated Carbon Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 72: German Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Activated Carbon Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: German Activated Carbon Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Activated Carbon Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 76: Italian Activated Carbon Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Activated Carbon Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Italian Demand for Activated Carbon in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Activated Carbon Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Italian Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Activated Carbon: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Activated Carbon Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: United Kingdom Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Activated Carbon in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: United Kingdom Activated Carbon Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Activated Carbon Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 88: Spanish Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Spanish Activated Carbon Historic Market Review by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 90: Activated Carbon Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: Spanish Activated Carbon Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Activated Carbon Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 93: Spanish Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 94: Russian Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Activated Carbon Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 96: Russian Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Russian Activated Carbon Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Activated Carbon Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 99: Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 100: Rest of Europe Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 101: Activated Carbon Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Rest of Europe Activated Carbon Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 104: Activated Carbon Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Europe Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 106: Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 107: Activated Carbon Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Activated Carbon Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Activated Carbon Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 113: Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 115: Activated Carbon Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Australian Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 117: Australian Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Activated Carbon Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Australian Activated Carbon Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Activated Carbon Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 121: Indian Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Indian Activated Carbon Historic Market Review by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 123: Activated Carbon Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 124: Indian Activated Carbon Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Activated Carbon Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 126: Indian Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 127: Activated Carbon Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2027 Table 128: South Korean Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 129: Activated Carbon Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Activated Carbon Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027 Table 131: South Korean Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 132: Activated Carbon Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Activated Carbon: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: Activated Carbon Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Activated Carbon in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 138: Activated Carbon Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 139: Latin American Activated Carbon Market Trends by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027 Table 140: Activated Carbon Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Activated Carbon Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Latin American Activated Carbon Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 143: Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Activated Carbon Marketby Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 145: Latin American Demand for Activated Carbon in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Activated Carbon Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 148: Argentinean Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 149: Activated Carbon Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Argentinean Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Argentinean Activated Carbon Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 152: Activated Carbon Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Argentinean Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 154: Activated Carbon Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Brazilian Activated Carbon Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 156: Brazilian Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Activated Carbon Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 158: Brazilian Activated Carbon Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 159: Brazilian Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 160: Activated Carbon Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Mexican Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 162: Mexican Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Activated Carbon Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Mexican Activated Carbon Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 165: Activated Carbon Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 166: Rest of Latin America Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Activated Carbon Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 168: Rest of Latin America Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Rest of Latin America Activated Carbon Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Activated Carbon Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 171: Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 172: The Middle East Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 173: Activated Carbon Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 174: The Middle East Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 175: The Middle East Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: The Middle East Activated Carbon Historic Marketby Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 177: Activated Carbon Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 178: The Middle East Activated Carbon Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Activated Carbon Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 180: The Middle East Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 181: Iranian Market for Activated Carbon: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: Activated Carbon Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: Iranian Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Activated Carbon in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Iranian Activated Carbon Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 186: Activated Carbon Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 187: Israeli Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 188: Activated Carbon Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Israeli Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Israeli Activated Carbon Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 191: Activated Carbon Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Israeli Activated Carbon Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 193: Saudi Arabian Activated Carbon Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Activated Carbon Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Activated Carbon in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 197: Activated Carbon Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 198: Saudi Arabian Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 199: Activated Carbon Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2027 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 201: Activated Carbon Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Activated Carbon Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027 Table 203: United Arab Emirates Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 204: Activated Carbon Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 205: Activated Carbon Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Activated Carbon Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 207: Rest of Middle East Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: Activated Carbon Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Rest of Middle East Activated Carbon Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 210: Activated Carbon Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 211: African Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Activated Carbon Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 213: African Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: African Activated Carbon Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 215: Activated Carbon Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 216: Activated Carbon Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112912/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001