DISINFECTANTS MCP-5

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Disinfectants: Enabling the Ultimate Hygienic Environment that Looks Healthy and Feels Better Recent Market Activity Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell Rising Consumer Interest High-Performance Products Green & Sustainable Solutions Cost-Effective Products Healthcare Disinfection User-Friendly Solutions Sophisticated Technologies Growing Awareness about Hygiene & Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver Fast Facts Implications of Infectious Diseases Implications of Hygiene Failures Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years Developing Regions Extend Immense Growth Potential Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors Global Competitor Market Shares Disinfectants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA) ABC Compounding Co., Inc. (USA) Arrow Solutions (UK) Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. (USA) Avmor (Canada) Betco (USA) Diversey, Inc. (USA) DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH (Germany) Ecolab, Inc. (USA) Ecolab G.K. (Japan) E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (USA) Kao Corporation (Japan) Lion Corporation (Japan) Metrex Research LLC (USA) National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (USA) PortionPac Chemical Corporation (USA) Prestige Brands, Inc. (USA) Procter & Gamble Co. (USA) Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK) SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA) Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA) STERIS plc (UK) The Clorox Company (USA) Unilever Plc (UK) Zep, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Safety, Health & Sanitation Drives Demand for Surface Disinfectants Essential Role of Surface Disinfection in Addressing Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents Potential Risks from E. coli Outbreaks, Drug-Resistant Germs, and Inexplicable Viruses Steer Demand for Antimicrobial Disinfectants Antimicrobials, Antiseptics and Disinfectants Antimicrobial Ingredients Beneficial/Non-Beneficial Bugs Super Bugs Alternative Antimicrobials Antimicrobial Ingredients Disposing Antimicrobials Concerns about Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive Healthy Demand in the Healthcare Sector Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): A Major Cause of Morbidity and Mortality Innovative Disinfections in Healthcare Cleaning: Need of the Hour The Field of Surgery Offers High Prospects for Disinfection Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Accelerates Adoption of Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow Alcohol-A Potent Disinfectant: “For & Against" Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers: Gaining Preference over Alcohol- based Variants Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver Stringent Regulations Augment Deployment of Disinfectants in the Food Industry Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market Favorable Market Conditions Promote Research Preference for Antibacterial Cleansing Spurs Product Introductions Uncertainty over the Benefits of Triclosan Loom Large How Much Use of Disinfectants is Too Much? Disinfection Robots Hydrogen Peroxide Prototypes Preferred Over UV Light Systems Xenex Leads the Disinfection Robots Market EnviroShield: An Advanced Disinfectant Spray System THYMOX Technology Self-Disinfecting Copper Surfaces Disinfection 2.0: The Battle against Infection Triclosan-Free Hand Care Products UV-Disinfection: An Established yet Evolving Technology UVC LEDs: For Enhancing Disinfection Protocols UVC LEDs versus UV Lamps UVGI Effectively Combats Transmission of Airborne Pathogens UVGI Devices Facilitate Development of High Efficiency Disinfectants Ultraviolet (UV) Surface Disinfection: A Promising Technology Innovation Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs QUAT-based Disinfectants Environmental Friendly Disinfectants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Disinfectants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Disinfectants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Disinfectants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Aerosols (Delivery System) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Aerosols (Delivery System) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Aerosols (Delivery System) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Non-Aerosols (Delivery System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Non-Aerosols (Delivery System) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Non-Aerosols (Delivery System) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Industrial & Institutional (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Industrial & Institutional (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Industrial & Institutional (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Consumer (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Consumer (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Consumer (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Disinfectants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Disinfectants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Disinfectants Market in the United States by Delivery System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: United States Disinfectants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 24: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Canadian Disinfectants Historic Market Review by Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 27: Disinfectants Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 28: Canadian Disinfectants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Disinfectants Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 30: Canadian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Disinfectants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Disinfectants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: Japanese Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Japanese Disinfectants Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 36: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Disinfectants Market by Delivery System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Chinese Demand for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Disinfectants Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Chinese Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Disinfectants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: European Disinfectants Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Disinfectants Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Disinfectants Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: European Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027 Table 47: Disinfectants Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Disinfectants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 50: Disinfectants Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 52: Disinfectants Market in France by Delivery System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: French Disinfectants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 54: French Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Disinfectants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: French Disinfectants Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: French Disinfectants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 58: Disinfectants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: German Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 60: German Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Disinfectants Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Disinfectants Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 64: Italian Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 66: Italian Disinfectants Market by Delivery System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: Italian Demand for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Disinfectants Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Italian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Disinfectants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Disinfectants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: United Kingdom Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: United Kingdom Disinfectants Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 76: Spanish Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Spanish Disinfectants Historic Market Review by Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 78: Disinfectants Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Spanish Disinfectants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Disinfectants Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 81: Spanish Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 82: Russian Disinfectants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Disinfectants Market in Russia by Delivery System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 84: Russian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Russian Disinfectants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 87: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 88: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027 Table 89: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 92: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Europe Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 94: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: Disinfectants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Disinfectants Market in Asia-Pacific by Delivery System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Disinfectants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 103: Disinfectants Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Australian Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 105: Australian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Disinfectants Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Australian Disinfectants Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 109: Indian Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Indian Disinfectants Historic Market Review by Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 111: Disinfectants Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Indian Disinfectants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Disinfectants Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 114: Indian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 115: Disinfectants Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: South Korean Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 117: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Disinfectants Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: South Korean Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Disinfectants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Disinfectants Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 126: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 127: Latin American Disinfectants Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 128: Disinfectants Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Latin American Disinfectants Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 130: Latin American Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 132: Latin American Disinfectants Market by Delivery System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Latin American Demand for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Disinfectants Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 135: Latin American Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 136: Argentinean Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027 Table 137: Disinfectants Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Argentinean Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Argentinean Disinfectants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 140: Disinfectants Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Argentinean Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 142: Disinfectants Market in Brazil by Delivery System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 143: Brazilian Disinfectants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 144: Brazilian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Disinfectants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 146: Brazilian Disinfectants Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 147: Brazilian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 148: Disinfectants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Mexican Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 150: Mexican Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Disinfectants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Mexican Disinfectants Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 153: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 154: Rest of Latin America Disinfectants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027 Table 155: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Latin America by Delivery System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 156: Rest of Latin America Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Rest of Latin America Disinfectants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 158: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 159: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 160: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 161: Disinfectants Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 162: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 163: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: The Middle East Disinfectants Historic Market by Delivery System in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 165: Disinfectants Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery System for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 166: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Disinfectants Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 168: The Middle East Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 169: Iranian Market for Disinfectants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Disinfectants Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2012-2019 Table 171: Iranian Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Iranian Disinfectants Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 174: Disinfectants Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 175: Israeli Disinfectants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020-2027 Table 176: Disinfectants Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Israeli Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Israeli Disinfectants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 179: Disinfectants Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Israeli Disinfectants Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 181: Saudi Arabian Disinfectants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 183: Saudi Arabian Disinfectants Market by Delivery System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Disinfectants in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Disinfectants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 186: Saudi Arabian Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 187: Disinfectants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: United Arab Emirates Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 189: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Disinfectants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: United Arab Emirates Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 192: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 193: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Rest of Middle East Disinfectants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2012-2019 Table 195: Rest of Middle East Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Disinfectants Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Rest of Middle East Disinfectants Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 198: Disinfectants Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 199: African Disinfectants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery System: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Disinfectants Market in Africa by Delivery System: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 201: African Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown by Delivery System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: African Disinfectants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Disinfectants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 204: Disinfectants Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 201

